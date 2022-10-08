CIBC Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1270 stocks valued at a total of $24.67Bil. The top holdings were RY(5.28%), TD(4.62%), and BAM(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIBC Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought 1,822,727 shares of NYSE:BMO for a total holding of 8,778,202. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.44.

On 08/10/2022, Bank of Montreal traded for a price of $101.09 per share and a market cap of $68.35Bil. The stock has returned 2.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Montreal has a price-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought 2,742,558 shares of NYSE:BNS for a total holding of 12,336,313. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.

On 08/10/2022, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $62.13 per share and a market cap of $74.25Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:CM by 2,411,177 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.54.

On 08/10/2022, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded for a price of $51.57 per share and a market cap of $46.69Bil. The stock has returned -8.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a price-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:RY by 1,036,474 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.4.

On 08/10/2022, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $98.45 per share and a market cap of $138.34Bil. The stock has returned -1.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:TD by 1,308,166 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.73.

On 08/10/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $66.3 per share and a market cap of $119.81Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

