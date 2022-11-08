Westchester Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $328.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.10%), MSFT(6.63%), and ABBV(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Westchester Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 85,811 shares. The trade had a 3.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 08/11/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $146.3 per share and a market cap of $349.59Bil. The stock has returned 5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-book ratio of 7.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. bought 7,279 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 122,462. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 08/11/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $91.45 per share and a market cap of $381.13Bil. The stock has returned 63.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 49.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,715 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 62,209. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/11/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $295.11 per share and a market cap of $650.09Bil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,996 shares of NYSE:CAT for a total holding of 77,901. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.93.

On 08/11/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $190.72 per share and a market cap of $100.68Bil. The stock has returned -8.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-book ratio of 6.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. bought 6,845 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 7,154. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 08/11/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $44.84 per share and a market cap of $188.32Bil. The stock has returned -14.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

