Grant of Options

The Board of Directors of Ubique at its meeting on August 1, 2022, approved the grant of 3,800,000 options to directors, officers and a consultant. The options vest upon grant, have an exercise price of $0.15 and a three-year expiry period; and have been issued to those listed below.

Name of the Optionee No. of options 1. Mark Wettreich 400,000 2. Peter Wanner 400,000 3. Gerald Harper 600,000 4. Roland Crossley 400,000 5. Gaurav Singh 600,000 6. David Lonsdale 400,000 7. Vilhjalmur Vilhjalmsson 800,000 8. Robert Isles 200,000 Total 3,800,000

Appointment of a Market Maker

The company has acquired the service of Independent Trading Group (ITG) to act as a market maker for the company shares in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange "CSE" policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The term of the agreement is for 3 months renewable automatically but with a 30-day notice period thereof. The company pays $5,000 per month for the services rendered. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Limited is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and is actively looking at other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

