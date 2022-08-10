Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Voyager Metals Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

  • All matters approved by shareholders

    • TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Voyager Metals Inc. (

    TSXV:VONE, Financial) ("Voyager" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's 2022 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario.

    A total of 10,653,127 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 11.608% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows.

    Number of Directors to be Elected

    The resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved. The following votes were cast by proxy:

    Total Votes

    % of Votes Cast

    Votes in Favour

    10,651,627

    99.986%

    Votes Against

    1,500

    0.014%

    Total Votes Cast

    10,653,127

    100%

    Election of Directors

    Shareholders elected each of the six nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

    Name

    Votes in Favour

    %

    Votes Withheld

    %

    Mark Brennan

    10,624,851

    99.735%

    28,276

    0.265%

    Cliff Hale-Sanders

    10,624,851

    99.735%

    28,276

    0.265%

    Maria Virginia Anzola

    10,588,627

    99.395%

    64,500

    0.605%

    Casper Groenewald

    10,651,627

    99.986%

    1,500

    0.014%

    Dennis Moore

    10,649,851

    99.969%

    3,276

    0.031%

    W. John Priestner

    10,649,851

    99.969%

    3,276

    0.031%

    Appointment of Auditors

    Wasserman Ramsay LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

    Total Votes

    % of Votes Cast

    Votes in Favour

    10,588,627

    99.395%

    Votes Withheld

    64,500

    0.605%

    Total Votes Cast

    10,653,127

    100%

    10% Rolling Stock Option Plan

    Shareholders approved the resolution to renew the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan with amendments thereto, as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular. The following votes were cast by proxy:

    Total Votes

    % of Votes Cast

    Votes in Favour

    10,586,851

    99.378%

    Votes Against

    66,276

    0.622%

    Total Votes Cast

    10,653,127

    100%

    About Voyager Metals Inc.

    Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, located just outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.

    At Mont Sorcier, Voyager is rapidly advancing the project towards Feasibility and permitting The project currently has Indicated Resources of 679M tonnes grading 27.8% magnetite and 0.20% V2O5, with the potential to produce 195M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) and a further Inferred Resource estimated at 547M tonnes grading 26.1% magnetite and 0.17% V2O5, with the potential to produce 148M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5).

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.

    Cliff Hale-Sanders,
    President and CEO
    Tel: +1-416-819-8558
    [email protected]

    David Ball
    Vice President, Corporate Development
    Tel: +1-647-796-0068
    [email protected]
    [email protected]
    www.voyagermetals.com

    SOURCE: Voyager Metals Inc.



