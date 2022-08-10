All matters approved by shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Voyager Metals Inc. ( TSXV:VONE, Financial) ("Voyager" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's 2022 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 10,653,127 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 11.608% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows.

Number of Directors to be Elected

The resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved. The following votes were cast by proxy:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 10,651,627 99.986% Votes Against 1,500 0.014% Total Votes Cast 10,653,127 100%

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected each of the six nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Mark Brennan 10,624,851 99.735% 28,276 0.265% Cliff Hale-Sanders 10,624,851 99.735% 28,276 0.265% Maria Virginia Anzola 10,588,627 99.395% 64,500 0.605% Casper Groenewald 10,651,627 99.986% 1,500 0.014% Dennis Moore 10,649,851 99.969% 3,276 0.031% W. John Priestner 10,649,851 99.969% 3,276 0.031%

Appointment of Auditors

Wasserman Ramsay LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 10,588,627 99.395% Votes Withheld 64,500 0.605% Total Votes Cast 10,653,127 100%

10% Rolling Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved the resolution to renew the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan with amendments thereto, as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular. The following votes were cast by proxy:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 10,586,851 99.378% Votes Against 66,276 0.622% Total Votes Cast 10,653,127 100%

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, located just outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.

At Mont Sorcier, Voyager is rapidly advancing the project towards Feasibility and permitting The project currently has Indicated Resources of 679M tonnes grading 27.8% magnetite and 0.20% V2O5, with the potential to produce 195M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) and a further Inferred Resource estimated at 547M tonnes grading 26.1% magnetite and 0.17% V2O5, with the potential to produce 148M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.

Cliff Hale-Sanders,

President and CEO

Tel: +1-416-819-8558

[email protected]

David Ball

Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: +1-647-796-0068

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.voyagermetals.com

SOURCE: Voyager Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711651/Voyager-Metals-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders



