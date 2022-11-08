Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Zurich Cantonal Bank is the fourth largest bank in Switzerland and the largest cantonal bank. The bank was founded in 1870 with the foundational support of council member Johan Jakob Keller. Zurich Cantonal Bank was intended to be the “bank for the citizens of Zurich” and would provide for the needs of workmen and employees for their businesses and neglected industrial companies. The canton of Zurich provided the original necessary endowment capital and guaranteed the liabilities of the bank and appointed the governing board for the entity. During the early 1900s, the company would experience an accelerated growth that reflected the significant upturn of the Zurich economy. The Zurich Cantonal Bank would keep conservative business operations and be able to withstand the credit crisis of the early 1930s with relative ease and would be able to provide stability and reliability within the canton during the wars ad crises of the first half of the 1900s. The company would become an important international financial center during the later 1900s and would reach CHF 35 billion in total assets with over 3,700 employees by 1988. Although the Zurich Cantonal Bank would suffer some setbacks during the estate crisis of the 1990s and be restructured, the company would become an international universal bank. The bank would be hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis and would rely on its interest margin business to provide enough stable income for it to survive. Zurich Cantonal Bank would recover and add nine new business units in the following years. The bank is currently rated one of the five safest banks in the world and currently manages over CHF 150 billion with almost 5,000 employees. Zurich Cantonal Bank operates through a network of over 100 branches in Zurich and has its investments highly diversified with assets allocated a wide variety of sectors.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2813 stocks valued at a total of $17.02Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.73%), AAPL(4.65%), and UBS(4.02%).

During the quarter, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) bought 71,610 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 340,617. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/11/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $883.07 per share and a market cap of $922.36Bil. The stock has returned 24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.73, a price-book ratio of 25.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.27 and a price-sales ratio of 15.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) bought 231,321 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 1,243,745. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/11/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $180.97 per share and a market cap of $452.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-book ratio of 17.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.72 and a price-sales ratio of 15.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) bought 2,019,155 shares of NYSE:UBS for a total holding of 42,550,996. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.56.

On 08/11/2022, UBS Group AG traded for a price of $16.78 per share and a market cap of $59.03Bil. The stock has returned 2.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UBS Group AG has a price-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 228,493 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $142.69 per share and a market cap of $1,453.66Bil. The stock has returned -14.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 127.86, a price-book ratio of 11.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reduced their investment in NYSE:APTV by 279,080 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.33.

On 08/11/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $105.33 per share and a market cap of $28.54Bil. The stock has returned -37.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 257.25, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 51.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

