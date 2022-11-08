CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 458 stocks valued at a total of $769.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(7.58%), VTV(5.68%), and VOE(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 242,602 shares in ARCA:SMMU, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.47 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $49.93 per share and a market cap of $570.20Mil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 217,467 shares in BATS:JMUB, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.94 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded for a price of $51.07 per share and a market cap of $232.37Mil. The stock has returned -6.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 211,671 shares in ARCA:TFI, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.07 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.95 per share and a market cap of $3.67Bil. The stock has returned -8.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 162,427-share investment in ARCA:SHM. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.91 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.65 per share and a market cap of $4.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 156,577-share investment in BATS:ITM. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.57 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF traded for a price of $46.66 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

