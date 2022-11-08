Ballentine Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 436 stocks valued at a total of $2.83Bil. The top holdings were VTI(30.83%), ITOT(5.77%), and IVV(5.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ballentine Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ballentine Partners, LLC bought 417,549 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 1,947,298. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 08/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $93.72 per share and a market cap of $44.27Bil. The stock has returned -6.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

During the quarter, Ballentine Partners, LLC bought 184,934 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 4,623,935. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $211.27 per share and a market cap of $276.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

During the quarter, Ballentine Partners, LLC bought 109,246 shares of ARCA:VOT for a total holding of 184,187. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.75.

On 08/11/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $205.16 per share and a market cap of $10.56Bil. The stock has returned -14.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a price-book ratio of 4.47.

Ballentine Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 347,862 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 08/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.7 per share and a market cap of $66.44Bil. The stock has returned -19.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Ballentine Partners, LLC bought 247,051 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 837,980. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.72.

On 08/11/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $59.12 per share and a market cap of $11.08Bil. The stock has returned -19.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

