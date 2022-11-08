Regal Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 485 stocks valued at a total of $960.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(4.99%), FDV(2.20%), and AAPL(1.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought 124,768 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 153,675. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.87.

On 08/11/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.96 per share and a market cap of $12.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IAGG by 201,476 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.64.

On 08/11/2022, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $51.28 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought 109,002 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 120,233. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.13.

On 08/11/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $43.35 per share and a market cap of $8.54Bil. The stock has returned -1.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought 24,723 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 80,063. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $142.69 per share and a market cap of $1,453.66Bil. The stock has returned -14.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 127.86, a price-book ratio of 11.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought 27,366 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 32,186. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 08/11/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.55 per share and a market cap of $25.93Bil. The stock has returned -3.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

