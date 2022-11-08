Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 654 stocks valued at a total of $372.00Mil. The top holdings were DOV(1.17%), VIRT(0.94%), and TU(0.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 35,715 shares in NYSE:DOV, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.57 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Dover Corp traded for a price of $135.83 per share and a market cap of $19.50Bil. The stock has returned -19.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dover Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 148,867 shares in NAS:VIRT, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.76 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Virtu Financial Inc traded for a price of $24.12 per share and a market cap of $2.49Bil. The stock has returned -2.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtu Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 4,947-share investment in NAS:COST. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $508.38 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $539.82 per share and a market cap of $239.12Bil. The stock has returned 22.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-book ratio of 11.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CLR by 42,955 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.36.

On 08/11/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $67.63 per share and a market cap of $24.55Bil. The stock has returned 85.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought 116,465 shares of NYSE:TU for a total holding of 126,470. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.75.

On 08/11/2022, TELUS Corp traded for a price of $23.04 per share and a market cap of $31.81Bil. The stock has returned 6.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TELUS Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

