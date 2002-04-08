NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NIO, Inc. (: NIO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (: TD), Discover Financial Services (: DFS), and MINISO Group Holding Limited (: MNSO). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



NIO, Inc. (: NIO)

On May 5, 2022, NIO provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act ("HFCAA") amid the increased focus on Chinese companies listed on U.S exchanges. NIO stated that it is aware that the Company has been provisionally identified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the HFCAA and understands that it may be a result of the auditor used for its filing of the annual report on Form 20-F. NIO further stated that it has been actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders, including a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

On this news, NIO's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $2.75 per ADR, or 15.17%, to close at $15.38 per ADR on May 5, 2022.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (: TD)

TD, a Toronto-based bank with 1,100 branches in the U.S., is seeking regulatory approval for the acquisition of Tennessee-based First Horizon.

On June 15, 2022, CNBC reported that “Lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked a key regulator to block Toronto-Dominion Bank’s $13.4 billion acquisition of a regional U.S. bank because of allegations of customer abuse. In a letter sent Tuesday to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency obtained exclusively by CNBC, Warren cited a May 4 report by Capitol Forum, a Washington-based investigative news outfit, that alleged that TD used tactics similar to those in the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal.”

On this news, TD stock fell $3.12 per share, or 4.5%, to close at $66.10 per share on June 16, 2022.

Discover Financial Services (: DFS)

Discover is a digital banking and payment services company offering customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

In 2015, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) issued a consent order against Discover based on the CFPB’s finding that Discover engaged in illegal debt collection practices and that Discover misstated the minimum amounts due on billing statements as well as tax information consumers needed to get federal income tax benefits. In 2020, the CFPB issued a consent order against Discover based on its findings that Discover violated the prior CFPB order, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010.

On July 20, 2022, Discover revealed that it was “suspending until further notice its existing share repurchase program because of an internal investigation relating to its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters.” Discover further disclosed that “[t]he investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by a board-appointed independent special committee.”

On this news, the price of Discover stock fell by $8.49 per share, or 7.8%%, to close at $100.00 per share on July 21, 2022.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (: MNSO)

The investigation concerns whether MINISO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 15, 2020, MINISO conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 30.4 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), priced at $20.00 per ADS.

On July 26, 2022, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) published a short report concerning MINISO. Citing a “seven-month investigation of Chinese corporate records and store level data,” the Blue Orca report alleged, among other things, that “hundreds of [MINISO] stores are secretly owned and operated by MINISO executives or individuals closely connected to the chairman” and that “Chinese corporate filings also indicate . . . that the chairman siphoned hundreds of millions from the public company through opaque Caribbean jurisdictions as the middleman in a crooked headquarters deal.”

On this news, the price of MINISO’s ADS declined intraday to $6.13, $0.87 lower than the July 26, 2022 opening price and $13.87 below the IPO price.

