As part of Tommy Hilfiger's vision to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All, the 360-resale program is now available to U.S. consumers.

NEW YORK and OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, are pleased to announce their partnership and introduce the new 360-resale program allowing U.S.-based consumers the chance to clean out their closets and shop secondhand. The program is enabled by thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®) which delivers scalable, customizable resale experiences on behalf of some of the world's leading brands and retailers.

"This partnership is our latest step on our journey to becoming a fully circular brand," says Esther Verburg, EVP, Sustainable Business and Innovation, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. "We're excited to launch this program with thredUP, which helps us create more value out of our existing product and connect with our consumers in a new way. The U.S. market is packed with circular potential, and together with thredUP, we're hoping to make a long-lasting difference."

Tommy Hilfiger customers in the U.S. can generate a prepaid shipping label from tommy.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with women's and kid's items from any brand in their closet, and TOMMY HILFIGER men's products, and ship it to thredUP for free. If any of the women's and kid's items (any brand) are selected for resale and sell or men's items (TOMMY HILFIGER only) are deemed eligible, customers receive Tommy Hilfiger shopping credit that can be used both online and in-store.

"TOMMY HILFIGER is an iconic and timeless brand. The brand's products are made to withstand the test of time both with classic designs and durable quality, making resale a natural fit for the company," said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. "Tommy Hilfiger has made incredible strides in sustainability through their Waste Nothing and Welcome All initiatives, and we're honored to power their new resale program as they continue to make an impact."

This partnership supports the organization's vision to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, which Tommy Hilfiger aims to be a fully circular brand by 2030. Joining forces with thredUP offers new insights and builds on previous initiatives to explore different circular business models to find a path to scale. The goals of the program include keeping products in use for longer, lessening the brand's footprint and closing the loop without compromising the environment – or style.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. TOMMY HILFIGER celebrates the essence of classic American style with a modern twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. Tommy Hilfiger has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9.3 billion in 2021 and the brand is powered by more than 16,000 associates worldwide — present in 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. PVH acquired Tommy Hilfiger in 2010 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About Tommy Hilfiger's Sustainability Journey

TOMMY HILFIGER's vision is to become a brand that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All by 2030. In 2020, the organization announced 24 targets across four pillars, focused on circularity and inclusivity. These targets serve as a guide to creating more sustainable products by using organic and recycled materials; driving innovative processes across supply chains including lower-impact denim to reduce water and energy use; fostering a community of inclusion with the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge; and ensuring every Tommy fan has access to products with Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, designed to make dressing easier for adults and children with disabilities. In 2019, TOMMY HILFIGER became one of the first brands to use 100% recycled cotton at scale, and in 2020, nearly 60% of its global collections were made with more sustainably sourced materials — a number that continues to rise season-over-season. The Tommy for Life program, which launched in 2020,explores different models on which pre-loved or damaged product is taken back and resold, repaired or remixed into completely new items. Furthermore, recognizing that no one company can change the sustainability landscape alone, Tommy Hilfiger, as part of PVH Corp., joined forces with industry partners by signing The Fashion Pact in August 2019, as well as joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Make Fashion Circular and Jeans Redesign initiatives in 2020. For further information, visit this website.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is the growth platform for Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER . Through driving brand strength and relevance, we are connecting our global, iconic brands closer to where the consumer is going than ever before, today and with future generations. Guided by our values and enabled by our scale and global reach, we are driving fashion forward for good, as one team with one vision and one plan. That's the Power of Us, that's the Power of PVH+.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

