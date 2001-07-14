Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce today that it has signed a new, multi-year agreement with Germany’s Stadtwerke Schwedt, a provider of communications and energy services in the country.

Under the terms of the agreement, and in its bid to enhance the level of automation within its infrastructure to handle growing business volumes, Stadtwerke Schwedt will upgrade to the latest version of Hansen+CCB. As a result, the service provider will receive enhanced customer-care, billing and product-management capabilities.

The tight integration between Hansen CCB and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central was a strong factor in the company’s decision to upgrade. Through its integration with Microsoft’s business management and ERP software, Hansen CCB will upgrade a unified business platform to Stadtwerke Schwedt – helping to reduce costs and operational complexity. By onboarding this solution, Stadtwerke Schwedt will be able to take advantage of new functionalities, and create new products to the marketplace far more seamlessly.

Dirk Sasson, Chief Executive Officer, Stadtwerke Schwedt, commented: “We have greatly valued our partnership with Hansen since 2009 and it has proven crucial to our success in a dynamic market such as Germany. Based on this solid foundation, we knew that Hansen was the ideal provider to start the next chapter of our digital transformation initiative – as we confront not only changing customer expectations, but a telecommunications industry undergoing a major degree of transition as well.”

David Castree, Division President, Communications, Technology and Media at Hansen, commented: “We are excited to have been selected by Stadtwerke Schwedt to upgrade their systems to a version of Hansen CCB based on Microsoft Business Central – introducing significant new functionality that improves the customer experience, while accelerating time-to-market. With a strong, decade-long relationship behind us, we look forward to a new decade of partnership and are pleased to be the vendor of choice for Stadtwerke Schwedt, as they look to further augment their digital capabilities – supported by Hansen CCB and the expertise of our global team.”

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Stadtwerke Schwedt

Stadtwerke Schwedt is a utility and telecommunications company serving the Schwedt region and surrounding area in Germany. They offer energy services in the areas of electricity, gas and district heating, as well as telecommunications services in the areas of cable television, telephone and broadband. This includes customised products and services in energy and telecommunications, as well as infrastructure and logistics services.

