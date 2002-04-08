NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced First Helium Inc. (“First Helium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HELI; FRA: 2MC; OTCQX: FHELF), a helium exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. First Helium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



First Helium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FHELF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are extremely pleased to graduate to trading on the OTCQX Market,” said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. “This achievement will help provide our current and future investors with greater liquidity and broader access to the growing helium exploration and development sector”, added Mr. Bereznicki.

About First Helium Inc.

First Helium Inc. (TSXV: HELI) is a helium exploration and development company registered in British Columbia, Canada. It is focused on exploring for and developing helium reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Helium is an often overlooked commodity that has high-value economics due to its unique physical properties, with growing high-tech, industrial, medical and scientific research demand and limited new sources of supply. Its core property, located at Worsley, Alberta, Canada is anchored by a successful helium discovery well which the Company is planning to bring into production and has regional access to key helium processing and liquefaction infrastructure in the Western and Central United States. First Helium has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development of helium across its significant Worsley land base. In addition to the Worsley project, the Company has identified a number of high impact helium exploration targets on its large, prospective Southern Alberta land base to help establish a second core area.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

