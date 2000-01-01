Looking for stocks whose earnings returns are more than double the monthly spot rate of 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds could provide more opportunities to discover high-return investments. The investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds are offering a monthly spot rate of 4.85% as of the time of writing, the following stocks could be of interest to investors since their earnings returns are more than 9.7% and their price-earnings ratios are below 10.31. They also hold high ratings from Wall Street analysts.

Exxon Mobil Corp

Ahead of regular trading hours on Aug. 11, Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM, Financial), an Irving, Texas-based crude oil and natural gas producer, offered an earnings yield of 9.99% and had a price-earnings ratio of 10.01.

Exxon Mobil’s shares traded at $91.45 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of approximately $381.13 billion. The stock has risen 43.93% over the past year for a 52-week range of $52.10 to $105.57.

Exxon Mobil's earnings per share from continuing operations were $9.14 for the twelve months ended June 2022, a positive reversal from the net loss of $3.12 for the same period ended June 2021.

On Sept. 9, the company will pay a quarterly dividend of 88 cents per common share, which translates to a payout ratio of about 38%. The distribution results in a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.85% and a forward dividend yield of 3.87%, as of this writing.

GuruFocus has given the company a rating of 8 out of 10 for financial strength, 7 out of 10 for profitability and 7 out of 10 for value.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $106.67 per share for the stock.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the company's top fund holder with 8.62% of shares outstanding. BlackRock Inc. is the second-largest shareholder at 6.51%, while State Street Corp. follows in third place with 5.94%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.



Ahead of regular trading hours on Aug. 11, U.S. bank giantJPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM, Financial) offered an earnings yield of 10.53% and had a price-earnings ratio of around 9.5.

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded around $118.39 each, giving the stock a market cap of approximately $347.19 billion. The stock price has dropped 26.82% over the past year for a 52-week range of $106.06 to $172.96.

The earnings per share from continuing operations were $12.49 for the 12 months ended June 2022, down from $15.02 for the same period ended June 2021.

On July 31, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $1 per common share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 32%. The distribution results in trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 3.38% at the time of writing.

GuruFocus has given the company a rating of 3 out of 10 for financial strength, 6 out of 10 for profitability and 9 out of 10 for value.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock with an average target price of approximately $136.70 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the company's largest fund holder with 9.09% of outstanding shares. BlackRock Inc. is the second largest shareholder with 6.87%, while State Street Corp. is third with 4.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc.



Ahead of regular trading hours on Aug. 11,Citizens Financial Group Inc ( CFG, Financial), a Providence, Rhode Island-based consumer and corporate bank, offered an earnings yield of 10.29% and had a price-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group traded around $38.41 each on Aug. 11, giving the stock a market cap of approximately $19.04 billion. The stock price has fallen 15.21% over the past year for a 52-week range of $34.35 to $57.

The earnings per share from continuing operations were $3.92 for the 12 months ended June 2022, down from $4.50 for the same period ended June 2021.

On Aug. 16, the company will pay a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per common share, resulting in a payout ratio of approximately 40%. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.14% and the forward dividend yield is 4.37% at the time of writing.

GuruFocus has given the company a rating of 3 out of 10 for financial strength, 5 out of 10 for profitability and 9 out of 10 for value.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $46.53 per share for the stock.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the company's largest fund holder with 9.86% of the outstanding shares. BlackRock Inc. is the second largest shareholder with 8.24%, while Capital International Investors is third with 5.70%.