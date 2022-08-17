SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS ( GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging and rapidly growing financial technology company, today announced that management will present virtually at the Q3 Investor Summit, hosted by Investor Summit Group, and taking place August 16-17, 2022.



Ben Errez, Chairman, is scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

Q3 Investor Summit

Date: August 17 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gv-EByVNT9qt6SJjNrmpSQ

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS ( GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with fraud detection technology, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us