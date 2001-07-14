Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for Automation+Fair+2022, hosted by Rockwell and members of its global PartnerNetwork™ program. The annual event will be held at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 14-17, and expects to bring over 10,000 manufacturing and technology leaders from around the globe to experience the newest solutions, hear innovative case studies, participate in technical training, and collaborate at networking events.

Automation Fair will showcase the power and value of connecting an enterprise end-to-end to deliver data-fueled insights through immersive exhibits featuring the newest solutions for industrial production. The event also offers hundreds of learning and training opportunities, from interactive technical discussions and hands-on labs to industry forums addressing today’s challenges.

“We’re extremely excited to be gathering in Chicago to celebrate more than 30 years of Automation Fair,” said Tina Dear, Rockwell’s vice president of global marketing. “Not only are we celebrating the community Automation Fair brings together, but also the results we achieve for and with our partners and customers. We’re putting together amazing content and an immersive 200,000-square-foot show floor that spans all industries and showcases the ability for any operation to achieve even greater results. We look forward to making this the best Automation Fair possible!”

Process Solutions User Group/PSUG | Nov. 14 & 15 (Paid)

On Nov. 14 and 15, process automation customers will discuss and learn about best practices, innovative approaches, and new technologies at PSUG. The event will feature executive keynotes, insightful technical and customer-led sessions, and hands-on labs addressing today’s most relevant topics, including control strategies, optimization, and process safety. PSUG is a paid event, with early bird pricing of $399 available now through Oct. 15, and $599 thereafter.

Perspectives | Nov. 15 (Invite Only)

Global media, industry analysts and customers will be invited to attend Perspectives at Automation Fair on Nov. 15. Rockwell executives and industry leaders will showcase how organizations are celebrating results achieved for customers and discuss strategies to address opportunities and challenges in areas such as cybersecurity and workforce shortages. They will share critical issues impacting the industry as well as thought leadership and executive keynotes.

Automation Fair | Nov. 16 & 17

Automation Fair will take place Nov. 16-17 and feature over 200,000 square feet of interactive exhibits from over 100 leading companies, and more than 150 educational opportunities. The forums, showcasing best practices and peer exchanges from leading companies, will cover a variety of topics including sustainability and solutions for machine builders, along with industry-specific challenges and outcomes. Highlighted industries include:

Discrete - auto, warehouse and logistics

Hybrid - consumer packaged goods, food & beverage, life sciences and tire

Process - mining, metals, chemical, oil & gas, pulp & paper and water/wastewater

Hands-on labs will deliver interactive hardware and software training, while product and technology sessions will provide interactive discussions focused on cutting-edge use cases and demonstrations. Sessions are organized by 20 key areas of focus and by job role to assist customers with building their learning agendas.

Registration for Automation Fair and PSUG is now open.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing, and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance, and meet sustainability objectives.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

