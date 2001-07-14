Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) (NYSE%3A+NMG, TSXV%3A+NOU) reports steady progress along its business execution plan as the Company prepares the transition to Phase 2 of its vertically integrated operations and explores opportunities for its Phase 3 with a view to establish North America’s largest natural graphite production. Striving to develop a local, carbon-neutral, and traceable turnkey supply of graphite-based advanced materials for the Western World, the Company is carrying out a phased plan to de-risk its projects, secure commercial commitments and build robust full-scale operations.

Construction of the second shaping unit at NMG’s Phase-1 plant is underway. (Photo: Business Wire)

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, commented: “Even as capital markets experienced significant turbulences over the past months, the energy transition trends continue to materialize. Consumers rally behind cleantech. Manufacturers invest in new production capacity. Demand for graphite and battery materials grows to unprecedented levels. Governments reinforce their climate action regulations and incentives. NMG advances diligently its business model to provide battery and electric vehicles (“EV”) producers with a high-quality, scalable source of green advanced materials.”

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, added:“Step by step, we are establishing a robust operation to provide a local, carbon-neutral and attractive alternative to Chinese supplies. Progress made over the past months has strengthened our growth plan with first-hand data on the performance of our processes, tangible advancement of commercial discussions, demonstrated economics for our Phase-2 development and a secured position to potentially expand flake graphite production to meet future demand.”

Phase 1: Derisking Growth & Informing Technical Development

During Q2-2022, NMG completed its integrated value chain with the successful+addition+of+a+commercial-scale+coating+unit+at+its+Phase-1+plant. The coating of spherical graphite is the last process step to complete the Company’s graphite-based product range for the EV and renewable energy sectors. Commissioning activities of the unit started at the end of the period with the objective of commencing production towards the end of Q3-2022 to support product qualification, operational optimization, and detailed engineering of the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

At its Phase-1 purification facilities, NMG continued production and optimization to test the furnaces’ optimal capacity, refine process and operational parameters, inform parallel engineering for Phase 2, and generate battery-grade spherical purified graphite volumes.

The second shaping unit previously ordered to increase production capacity and provide customers with a greater variety of specifications was delivered at the Company’s facility in Q2-2022; construction has started with the objective to commence commissioning activities in Q4-2022. The delay for the equipment delivery caused by worldwide logistics disturbances has prolonged the project timeline, but NMG has taken advantage of the contractor base originally mobilized for the coating unit project to carry out the assembly of this new shaping module. Project costs remain within budgetary parameters at this stage.

Piloting of all Phase-1 concentration and processing modules is ongoing to produce large, customized samples per detailed specifications for potential clients to support the commercial qualification of NMG’s battery-grade advanced materials.

Phase 2: Delivering Attractive Economics through Disciplined Execution

Engineering firm BBA Inc., with the support of various technical consultants, completed a feasibility+study+%28the+%26ldquo%3BFeasibility+Study%26rdquo%3B%29%2C+following+the+National+Instrument+43-101+-+Standards+of+Disclosure+for+Mineral+Project+%28%26ldquo%3BNI+43-101%26rdquo%3B%29+rules+and+guidelines%2C+for+NMG%26rsquo%3Bs+integrated+business+operation comprised of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant projects. The Feasibility Study demonstrated strong economics for NMG’s model despite the inflationary trends. NMG’s integrated business model, with a secured feedstock, close-by operations at the western market’s doorstep and operational flexibility to adapt production based on demand, represents a stable and cost-effective structure in today’s everchanging macroeconomics.

Table 1: Economic highlights of NMG’s integrated Phase-2 graphite operations.

ECONOMIC HIGHLIGHTS Matawinie Mine Bécancour Battery

Material Plant INTEGRATED

NMG MODEL Pre-tax NPV (8% discount rate) C$ 986 M C$ 1,374 M C$ 2,360 M After-tax NPV (8 % discount rate) C$ 571 M C$ 1,010 M C$ 1,581 M Pre-tax IRR 28.2% 22.8% 24.6% After-tax IRR 22.2% 20.4% 21.0% Pre-tax payback 3.2 years 4.3 years 3.9 years After-tax payback 3.7 years 4.5 years 4.2 years Annual average production 103,328 tonnes of

graphite concentrate 42,616 tonnes of anode material

3,007 tonnes of purified jumbo flakes

18,384 tonnes of

by-product fines - Life of mine (“LOM”) 25 years - - Initial CAPEX C$ 481 M C$ 923 M C$ 1,404 M Annual OPEX C$ 58 M C$ 136 M C$ 195 M

The Company also provides notice that its Feasibility Study has been filed with the securities commissions or securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Feasibility Study entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Feasibility Study Report for the Matawinie Mine and the Bécancour Battery Material Plant Integrated Graphite Projects” with an effective date of July 6, 2022. is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on NMG%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

In recent months, NMG advanced financing+efforts+for+the+development+of+its+integrated+Phase-2+operations. The Company engaged with export credit agencies, governments, strategic investors, and potential customers to frame a robust capital structure that leverages international debt, government funding and equity. NMG received formal expressions of interest that could cover up to approximately 70% of required funding, subject to standard project finance conditions.

To advance the development of the Matawinie Mine, NMG and its consultants continued detailed engineering and optimization to support the finalization of design parameters and equipment selection. At the period end, the project engineering was advanced at approximately 63%.

Construction of environmental protection infrastructure and preparatory work continued at the mining site to prepare the next phase of civil works, including proactive initiatives for the management of progressive reclamation (additional details under ESG Commitment in Action section). Electrification plans also advanced through collaborative work between Caterpillar and NMG’s technical teams. On-site testing of a prototype electric service mining vehicle, a conversion+project+carried+out+through+an+industrial+partnership, is expected to generate a valuable source of data to optimize the Company’s electrification plan.

For the Bécancour Battery Material Plant, the Company focused on finalizing engineering and operational parameters for the Feasibility Study and preparing for upcoming construction at its 200,000 m2 land in the Bécancour industrial park in Québec, Canada, adjacent to Olin’s facility. In that regard, final fauna inventories were completed in Q2-2022 as part of the environmental site characterization, hence confirming the property presents no environmental limitations for construction. A study of archaeological potential for the land, comprised of surveys of historical documentation and on-site works, was also completed in Q2-2022. This study was carried out by the Ndakina Office of the Conseil de la Nation Waban-Aki, the Indigenous organization overseeing territorial and environmental protection questions for the Abenaki Councils of Odanak and Wôlinak. No archaeological discoveries were made.

Phase 3: Scaling Up Production

On May 16, 2022, NMG entered into a strategic+investment+agreement+with+Mason+Graphite+Inc.+to+explore+the+potential+development+of+the+Lac+Gu%26eacute%3Bret+graphite+property. This agreement aligns with NMG’s growth strategy with a view to establishing a large and fully vertically integrated natural graphite production, from ore to battery materials, at the western markets’ doorstep.

Through this partnership, NMG intends to leverage the expertise of its technical team, its Phase-1 facilities and its knowledge of the graphite-based advanced materials commercial landscape to assess the economic, technical and environmental possibilities of developing Mason Graphite’s Lac Guéret Property with a potential production of a minimum of 250,000 tpa of high-purity flake graphite.

Market Dynamics & Commercial Engagement

Engagement reaping from NMG’s marketing and commercialization program, combined with increased pressure on EV and battery manufacturers to secure their supply chains, have led to enhanced activities with potential tier-1 customers in H1-2022. NMG is actively working towards negotiating a long-term cornerstone offtake agreement for its anode material. Sustained interest from top-tier potential customers across continents is supported by quality checks, site visits to the Company’s Phase-1 operations, requests for information and environmental due diligence (see ESG Commitment in Action section for results of recent life cycle assessment of NMG’s products).

NMG has retained Soci%26eacute%3Bt%26eacute%3B+G%26eacute%3Bn%26eacute%3Brale+as+a+strategic+advisor+in+the+negotiation+with+a+potential+off-taker+and+equity-stake+investor, leveraging its global advisory expertise in the battery and energy transition sectors. Throughout the negotiation process, Société Générale will be called upon to provide a valuation view, assistance in the formulation of an optimal outcome across offtake conditions, valuation of the equity and timeline to enable the project finance debt, and support in structuring and finalizing the terms and conditions of the equity investment.

Market conditions continue to be attractive for NMG. Pressure caused by gigafactories development across the world, limited production capacity impacted by Chinese pandemic measures and turbulent logistics is reflected in the year-over-year flake graphite price increase of 36% (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, June 2022).

While expertise, technology and production capacity have historically been centred in Asia, the market is shifting towards localization. Canada is among the emerging leaders of this new economy, with $13 billion in investment commitments in recent months and significant interest for Québec’s battery valley in Bécancour. NMG’s site for its Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant is indeed located at the center of this fast-developing zone, supported by the Québec Government’s battery hub strategy.

Concurrently to exponential demand, there is increased focus on carbon neutrality in the market to cater to consumers’ green expectations and governments’ more stringent environmental regulations. From the Global Battery Alliance’s effort to develop a Battery Passport to the European Commission’s proposed updated Battery Directive that would require labelling of batteries to disclose their carbon footprint, the market is shifting to encourage and eventually potentially require low-carbon products. The European Union, which already set GHG emissions limit for EVs and industrial batteries, adopted in June 2022 a deadline on combustion engine production by 2035 as it steps up the fight against climate change through faster adoption of EVs. The U.S. Senate has just approved the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that namely promotes EV adoption through consumer incentives, North American sourcing and production for the lithium-ion battery supply chain, and development of charging infrastructure.

ESG Commitment in Action

True to its Zero-Harm Philosophy, NMG completed the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, with an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) Recordable Incident Rate of 0 both at its facilities and its contractors’ worksites. The Company also maintained its track record with no major environmental incidents as per the Global Reporting Initiative’s definition.

As part of its responsible mining approach, NMG set forth two proactive environmental management initiatives in Q2-2022 to support progressive site reclamation. Firstly, hydroseeding of the site’s 8-km access road borders was carried out on a total surface of 4 hectares. The initiative will enable the testing of 24 native species in different mixes, soil conditions and ground relief. In addition to helping vegetate the site, control potential dust emissions and minimize erosion, the seeding will provide insight into the ideal parameters for future site restoration. Over the next three to five years, the zones seeded will be subject to regular monitoring and documentation.

Secondly, through a plantation of 8,000 willows on its Phase-1 mining site, NMG started the establishment of a circular environmental system. Willow’s phytoremediation capabilities will be leveraged to complement the Company’s integrated water management system by reducing the volume of treated water. The project will also allow for the capture and sequestration of carbon as well as the in-situ production of biomass, organic matter input for vegetation, to support the progressive restoration of the site.

NMG is committed to promoting responsible production across its value chain for responsibly extracted, environmentally transformed, and ethically sourced materials. The Company mandated a specialized consultant to carry out an independent+cradle-to-gate+life+cycle+assessment+for+its+portfolio+of+graphite-based+materials. Results confirmed the minimal and industry-leading environmental footprint of its planned production. NMG’s full commercial-scale Phase-2 all-electric facilities are forecasted to produce CSPG – anode material for lithium-ion batteries – with a Global Warming Potential GWP of 1.23 kg CO 2 equivalent per kg, an impact up to 11 times smaller than that of benchmarked production.

Table 2: Climate change impact of CSPG production along different production routes

Extraction and

concentration Advanced

manufacturing GWP

(kg CO 2 eq per

kg) GWP of NMG’s CSPG

(kg CO 2 eq per kg) China China 14.1 1.23 Mozambique U.S. 6.1 Sweden Sweden 3.1 Streamlined Life Cycle Assessment Study of Global Anode Grade Natural

Graphite Manufacturing, Minviro, March 2022. LCA of Natural Graphite-Based

Products Manufactured by

NMG, CT Consultant, July 2022.

The Company is actively working to promote local and Indigenous recruitment opportunities to maximize benefits within its communities and strive to ensure representation of its milieu. In addition to the Diploma of Vocational Studies in Production Equipment Operation which has already trained six cohorts, the Mining and Logging Essentials socioprofessional integration program was launched in Q2-2022. This program, destined to members of the Atikamekw communities, aims to reinforce the employability of Indigenous workers.

On a foundation of accountability with a view to contributing to global environmental and sustainability goals, NMG published its 2021+ESG+Report on May 19, 2022, to disclose its managerial approach to addressing material topics and highlight significant sustainability milestones and indicators. The Company is committed to engaging in this transparency exercise yearly to provide its stakeholders with a comprehensive set of data on its ESG performance.

As at June 30, 2022, the Company had $32.1M in cash and had issued 502,082 common shares through its “at-the-market” equity offering at an average price of CAD$7.97 (ranging from CAD$6.69 to CAD$9.83).

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

NMG is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

