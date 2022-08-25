Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

2 hours ago
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022.

WHEN:

Thursday, August 25, 2022

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

PARTICIPATE:

At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 800-289-0720 for USA and Canadian calls.

WEBCAST:

Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.dollartree.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events%2Fir-calendar.

REPLAY:

A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Wednesday, August 31, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112. Please enter Passcode # 7733257.

