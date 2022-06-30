FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that ClipperCreek™, a division of Enphase offering electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is expanding product deployments amidst rising consumer interest in EVs and electrification.



Installers of ClipperCreek products in the United States have seen growing deployments of the EV charging infrastructure. Industry-leading technology and electric vehicle charging providers like Xeal Energy and ZEF Energy are using Enphase’s ClipperCreek products to build out their networks and reach more people across the country.

“The partnership with ClipperCreek allows us to build the next generation of EV charging solutions powered by our revolutionary Helix technology that increase charger reliability and uptime for drivers,” said Nikhil Bharadwaj, co-founder and CTO at Xeal Energy. “There’s a big shift toward electrification that will require an advanced and reliable technology infrastructure to support it, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with some of the most robust products and services to meet this demand and lead large-scale adoption in both multifamily and commercial real estate.”

With electric vehicles expected to account for up to 30% of cars on the road by 2050, vehicle owners are looking for fast, flexible ways to charge their vehicles at home and on the go. Enphase’s line up of ClipperCreek EV Chargers includes hardwired or plug-in options with flexible power configurations that work with any EV currently sold in North America.

"ZEF Energy offers one of the smartest, vertically-integrated EV chargers, with a focus on utility grade metering, driver billing, and reporting," said Matthew Blackler, CEO of ZEF Energy. "ClipperCreek has been a strong partner of ours since the beginning, and has given us the ability to holistically package our products with advanced control and a long warranty to our customers. There are new opportunities to grow our partnership with Enphase, while continuing to partner to provide high-quality, reliable EV chargers with the best cell coverage on the market."

The increasing penetration of EVs will eventually lead to more households not only consuming significantly more power, but also having access to a large battery that could eventually be used for both backup and grid services. Enphase plans to further expand its role as a leader in home electrification by leveraging its power conversion capabilities and software to integrate EV charging solutions into a single home energy management platform.

“Enphase products are already helping to power millions of homes across the globe, and ClipperCreek products offer a world-class solution as people continue making the shift towards electrification,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to work with innovative companies like Xeal Energy and ZEF Energy to extend EV charging access to new customers. As interest continues to increase, Enphase and its installer network will help drive electrification and energy management in homes, schools, and businesses to further meet this demand.”

For more information about ClipperCreek’s EV charging solutions, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, ClipperCreek and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; market demand for EV charging solutions; Enphase Energy’s ability to expand its role as a leader in home electrification; growth in use of electrical vehicles; and growth in deployments of EV charging solutions. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

