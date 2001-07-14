Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an eyecare pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production, sale, and distribution of innovative ophthalmic prescription medicines, today announced that Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Boll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference to be held on August 17, 2022.

Harrow Health’s pre-recorded presentation will be available via a link on the investor relations section of its website, harrowinc.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days. Harrow Health’s management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors can request meetings exclusively via H. C. Wainwright.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is an eyecare pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production, sale, and distribution of innovative ophthalmic prescription medications that are accessible and affordable. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

