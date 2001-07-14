BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences during the month of August:

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Company will host investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA.

On Wednesday and Thursday, August 17 and 18, 2022, the Company will host investor meetings at the 4th Annual Needham Virtual FinTech and Digital Transformation 1X1 Conference.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

