Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions and media technology company, announced today that its social influencer platform has won the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Influencer Marketing Innovation Award. This year marks Quotient’s second MarTech Breakthrough Influencer Marketing Innovation Award win since 2020. The company was selected from more than 2,950 applicants for creative, innovative personalized influencer advertising campaigns.

As part of Quotient’s award-winning submission, the company highlighted a recent multi-layer omnichannel campaign for U by Kotex® that leveraged paid media, retail promotions and social influencers to raise awareness of period poverty among 20-to-45-year-old female CVS and Walgreens shoppers who had previously purchased feminine care products. Informed by insights from Quotient’s social platform, the campaign delivered 13.6 million social impressions and drove a 49% increase in new U by Kotex® brand shoppers for CVS compared to the previous 52 weeks and a 3.4% increase in monthly sales for Walgreens.

The campaign took action through a matched-donation initiative, where for every product purchased at CVS and Walgreens throughout the duration of the campaign, two pads were donated to the Alliance+for+Period+Supplies to help those facing period poverty. In total, over one million pads were donated to directly help those in need.

“This recognition from MarTech is a true testament to Quotient’s unique combination of valuable data, our diverse influencer network and our innovative technology powering strategically targeted media that drives high-performing influencer marketing campaigns for our clients,” said Matthew Krepsik, CEO of Quotient.

For more information on partnering with Quotient for digital media and promotions, please visit www.quotient.com.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com

About the MarTech Breakthrough Awards

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards aim to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies, and products in the fields of marketing, sales and advertising technology. Click here for more information and for a full list of winners.

