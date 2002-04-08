Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (: MLP) reported net income of $10.5 million, or $0.54 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $14.0 million and $5.0 million were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $9.9 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $16.2 million and $7.0 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

On May 20, 2022, the Company finalized the sale of 646 acres in Upcountry Maui for $9.6 million. The Company also completed a $2.0 million sale of a 50-acre parcel located in Upper Kahana, Lahaina, Hawaii on June 30, 2022.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 22,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended
June 30,
20222021
(in thousands except
per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate$11,600$2,700
Leasing2,1981,962
Resort amenities and other189288
Total operating revenues13,9874,950
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate707454
Leasing997876
Resort amenities and other330278
General and administrative759574
Share-based compensation276370
Depreciation277302
Total operating costs and expenses3,3462,854
OPERATING INCOME10,6412,096
Pension and other post-retirement expenses(114)(116)
Interest expense(2)(32)
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS10,5251,948
Loss from discontinued operations, net-(69)
NET INCOME$10,525$1,879
Other comprehensive income - pension, net156221
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$10,681$2,100
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
Income from Continuing Operations$0.54$0.10
Loss from Discontinued Operations$-$-
Net Income$0.54$0.10

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended
June 30,
20222021
(in thousands except
per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate$11,600$2,700
Leasing4,2283,763
Resort amenities and other406546
Total operating revenues16,2347,009
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate796552
Leasing1,7391,716
Resort amenities and other840691
General and administrative1,5161,291
Share-based compensation654719
Depreciation550602
Total operating costs and expenses6,0955,571
OPERATING INCOME10,1391,438
Other income-13
Pension and other post-retirement expenses(229)(232)
Interest expense(3)(65)
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS9,9071,154
Loss from discontinued operations, net-(209)
NET INCOME$9,907$945
Other comprehensive income - pension, net312442
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$10,219$1,387
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
Income from Continuing Operations$0.51$0.06
Loss from Discontinued Operations$-$(0.01)
Net Income$0.51$0.05

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,December 31,
20222021
(unaudited)(audited)
(in thousands except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash$16,949$5,596
Restricted cash273-
Accounts receivable, net1,0931,103
Prepaid expenses and other assets394333
Assets held for sale3,0173,144
Total current assets21,72610,176
PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT, NET16,43716,998
OTHER ASSETS
Deferred development costs9,5669,564
Other noncurrent assets1,1841,181
Total other assets10,75010,745
TOTAL ASSETS$48,913$37,919
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable$845$580
Payroll and employee benefits671949
Accrued retirement benefits, current portion142142
Deferred revenue, current portion704217
Other current liabilities493509
Total current liabilities2,8552,397
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion7,7897,937
Deferred revenue, net of current portion1,5671,633
Deposits2,1932,309
Other noncurrent liabilities5353
Total long-term liabilities11,60211,932
TOTAL LIABILITIES14,45714,329
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,
19,443,623 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding83,02582,378
at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
Additional paid-in-capital9,1849,184
Accumulated deficit(42,417)(52,324)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(15,336)(15,648)
Total stockholders' equity34,45623,590
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$48,913$37,919

Contact:
Wade K. Kodama
[email protected]

