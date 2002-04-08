NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( LEXX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Power of Science to Stop a Killer.”

In its 2021 industry report, ReportLinker estimated the global anti-hypertensive drugs market at $24.17 billion in 2020 on its way to reach $27.81 billion in 2025. All told, hypertension costs the country on average $131 billion annually, and even more sobering, in 2020 alone, more than 670,000 deaths in the United States had hypertension as a primary or contributing cause.

A recognized global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( LEXX) is determined to fill the need for a safe, effective, tolerable treatment for hypertension and have a meaningful impact on comorbidity-related costs and deaths. Its patented flagship product, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules. DehydraTECH promotes fast-acting, less expensive, and more effective oral drug delivery and has been thoroughly evaluated through in vivo, in vitro and human clinical testing.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to five to ten times, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; the innovative tech is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide.

