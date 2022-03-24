PR Newswire

New alliance unlocks value for organizations through faster, more effective adoption of technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced it has entered into an alliance agreement with Deloitte Canada, a global leader in Human Capital and Business Transformation Consulting.

Deloitte is investing in a dedicated team in Canada to make technology adoption solutions broadly available to Canadian enterprises. Together, WalkMe and Deloitte will help these organizations realize the rapid results that digital transformation strategies can deliver through efficient, effective and sustained adoption of digital technologies.

As more organizations are realizing the value that digital adoption strategies bring to their bottom lines, new programs and initiatives are emerging to harness its potential. In March 2022, the Canadian government recognized digital adoption as a strategic initiative when Prime Minister Trudeau's office launched the Canada Digital Adoption Program aimed to help Canadian businesses grow their online presence and upgrade/adopt digital technologies.

"The need for modernizing how today's employees work with digital technologies continues to accelerate as organizations recognize the close relationship between successful digital transformation and the ability for end-users to quickly leverage new ways of working and interacting," said Emily Boudreau, Transformational Change Practice Leader, Deloitte Canada. "To provide our clients with enhanced solutions that address digital adoption needs, we have entered into an alliance with the recognized market leader in digital adoption platforms. Driving ROI on digital transformation projects for our clients is a key priority of Deloitte. We are pleased to align with WalkMe to help us continue to bring the best solutions and innovative approaches for our clients to accelerate adoption of new technologies, creating the future they had envisioned for their stakeholders when embarking on their transformation journey."

Digital adoption is the process by which companies help ensure employees and customers are making the most effective use of their digital assets. With more than 35 million users in over 160 countries, and 80% of the Fortune 10, WalkMe is the pioneer of DAP technologies. Its no-code, platform-agnostic solution runs across all underlying applications – for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

"Digital adoption platforms are increasingly proving to be a must have for organizations wishing to execute successful digital transformation or change management initiatives," said Jim Nairn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, WalkMe. "This alliance further expands our go-to-market footprint with Deloitte, putting the power of digital adoption into the hands of more organizations to drive real business value and outcomes."

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact. To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , or Facebook .

Additional Resources:

Visit the WalkMe Website

Read the WalkMe Blog

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or adverse macro-economic changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; the percentage of our remaining performance obligations that we expect to recognize as revenue; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third-party service providers; our dependence on our management team and other key employees; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; risks related to political, economic and security conditions in Israel; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walkme-and-deloitte-canada-enter-strategic-alliance-to-bring-digital-adoption-best-practices-to-more-canadian-enterprises-301603918.html

SOURCE WalkMe