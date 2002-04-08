VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) ( TUGAF) (“TUGA Innovations,” or the “Company”), which is developing solutions for urban mobility challenges with the TUGA , a new type of electric vehicle (“EV”), is pleased to announce a full lineup of vehicle models being designed to satisfy the addressable requirements of commercial fleet operators and independent consumers alike.



Based on additional market research, TUGA Innovations embarked on a re-positioning strategy that emphasizes and clarifies the TUGA’s ability to easily transform functional aspects of the base model design. The Company has finalized a number of pre-determined configurations that share a several design features and functional elements that are being forged into an entire family of vehicles by introducing a new range of models, from high-end limited-edition versions through to mobility-oriented, service-focused, and utility vehicles.

As part of this enhanced go-to-market strategy, the Company proposes to offer three different defined TUGA vehicle categories offering patent-pending retractable rear axle and extendable chassis options which are being further segmented to serve different needs and market sectors.

TUGA THUNDER and the TUGA FALCON are the limited-edition & high-performance model options. Transformation is achieved by several adaptations including the removal of the forward windshield and rear compartment for a roadster-style look and feel. Designed with paramount regard for safety, these vehicles represent the fun-loving DNA of the TUGA platform.

TUGA COMMUTER and TUGA DELIVER were the Company’s introductory models which include swappable body parts and have now been up-featured to include additional safety components and a technology package branded as Mobility As A Service (“MaaS”) for functional integration with delivery fleets as well as enhanced capabilities for the daily commuter.

The TUGA CARGO and TUGA PICKUP bring full-time fully extended chassis solutions for urban micro-logistic needs by offering up to 600 litres of cargo space in a vehicle only 88cm wide, combined with an expanded rear wheelbase of 128cm for added stability.



The entire TUGA product family being designed offers a fundamental flexible design criteria based on reduced width for agile manoeuvring in traffic and easy parking. The retractable rear axle delivers greater stability at highway speeds, and the extendable chassis makes passenger access into and out of the vehicle super-easy and incorporates multiple roll bars for enhanced overall passenger safety. The Cargo and Pickup versions are being designed to bring a more utilitarian execution to the design with a fixed chassis length focussed on increased storage capacity. For more vehicle information visit the TUGA Platform.

César Barbosa, VP and TUGA Project Lead says, “We are providing not just a vehicle, but a solution to urban mobility challenges. From our original concept prototype, which was successfully completed last year, we saw the opportunity to upgrade into a TUGA family of product offerings. Among the many features on the vehicle, I am particularly pleased to introduce our patent-pending Extendable Rear Chassis. This feature was monumental in delivering enhanced ergonomics, safety, and performance. I am very pleased with the results.”

TUGA CEO John Hagie adds, “César and his team have done an amazing job to maximise the benefits, features, and performance of the entire product line. Innovation is at the core of their work. We now have a very solid solution to meet multiple use-cases and market segments, all predicated upon a common base model. This approach aims to stabilize costs and streamline production efficiencies. We will bring more news about vehicle development and commercialization progress as we move ahead and continue to build-out the value of our exciting venture.”

As part of the Company's disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com .

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) ( TUGAF)

TUGA Innovations is a development-stage electric vehicle company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a family of three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicles. The vehicle is no wider than a motorcycle for agility and offers a patent pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability along with a patent pending expandable chassis designed for passenger comfort. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is being designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/ , watch our video, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

