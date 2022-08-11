Today, Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, announced the beginning of a new chapter for its intermodal mobility offering, Helbiz Taxi. The micro-mobility company aims to integrate mobility services around the world in its app to widen the intra and extra urban mobility offerings to include vehicles from additional companies with the same vision. By giving riders more transportation alternatives, the project will optimize the rider experience by making it easier to create a necessary multimodal mobility ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005454/en/

“Our goal has always been to change the way the world moves. Helbiz Taxi allows us to build on that mission by providing our users with even more ways to get around their city, creating at the same time an already established new revenue source for Helbiz,” said Salvatore Palella, Chief Executive Officer at Helbiz. “I’m particularly excited for our first integration that will equip users across our European markets with access to thousands of taxis available on demand. Special incentives will be awarded to consumers who decide to make use of electric taxis from the offering following our path of incentivising sustainable behaviors globally” (Photo: Business Wire)

Starting out will be the integration of a selection of leading taxi operators in currently active markets. Helbiz users will be able to call a taxi on demand, pay, and rate the service all through one app. This new functionality will help users in a range of scenarios, whether there’s limited availability of electric vehicles in their area, inclement weather conditions, or the distance is too long to travel via e-scooter, as well as disabled users that cannot ride traditional Helbiz vehicles. Helbiz Taxi will bring Helbiz to cities around the world which are yet to accept shared micro-mobility services, positioning the company as an experienced intra-urban mobility operator with the trust of already 4.3 million users worldwide.

International studies estimate the Taxi and NCC industries to be worth around 1.3 billion EUR just in Italy in 2021, of much lower relative significance than other European countries in which Helbiz is aiming to expand over the upcoming months.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates electric scooters, bicycles, and mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with more than 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. With 2.7 million registered users, Helbiz is expanding its products and services for urban living to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005454/en/