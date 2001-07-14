To kick off its sponsorship of the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships, American Express (AXP: NYSE) today announced it is partnering with Break+the+Love®, a social sports platform, to give Card Members and tennis fans complimentary access to 10,000 court reservations. Now through September 13, 2022, fans can book complimentary playing time at more than 500 tennis and pickleball courts in the NYC area and Card Members can unlock special access to peak reservation times when using their Card.

As a proud partner of the US Open for almost 30 years, this year’s tournament will once again provide Card Members with exclusive access and perks. This year’s offerings include the immersive US Open American Express Fan Experience, and a new interactive, digital game – Glow Tennis – along with other perks that include iconic American Express Radios, complimentary bag check, access to Card Member Lounges and an offer that Card Members can enroll an eligible Card in ahead of and at the tournament to spend anywhere on the grounds.

“We’re excited to welcome tennis fans from around the world to the US Open, and to bring some of that experience to hundreds of courts in the greater NYC area through our new partnership with Break the Love,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express. “With tennis surging in popularity, and millions of people picking up the sport for the first time, we’re thrilled to work with our partners to connect new fans to the game.”

SPECIAL ACCESS TO NYC AREA TENNIS COURTS

Break the Love was founded by entrepreneur, Trisha Goyal, to help make tennis more accessible to a younger generation of players. Goyal designed the platform to make it easier for players to book courts and find playing partners. Through the partnership with American Express, Card Members and fans can go to the Break the Love website here, to reserve a court time for free. To unlock access to peak reservation times, Card Members need to create a Break the Love account and save their American Express Card information in it.

“At Break the Love, we are on a mission to reinvent the tennis club by lowering barriers for the next generation of tennis fans & enthusiasts to access the sport. And by partnering with American Express we are thrilled to be able to expand access especially during the excitement of the US Open. Break the Love is excited to be a part of an epic summer of tennis with Amex,” said Trisha Goyal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Break the Love.

EPIC ON-SITE EXPERIENCES BY AMERICAN EXPRESS

Entering its 29th year of partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), American Express has created an immersive and interactive Fan Experience at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.The experience is open to all fans from August 29through September 11. Visitors can play Glow Tennis, a mixed reality interactive game, get complimentary manicures with tennis themed nail art as well as relax and recharge.

American Express Card Members have access to a number of exclusive perks on-site at the US Open including a complimentary bag check service at the East and South gates and iconic American Express Radios so they can follow the action no matter where they are on the grounds. A special Card Member Lounge, located on the second level of the Fan Experience and open to all Card Members, offers sneaker cleaning services along with frozen Honey Deuces and exclusive merchandise for purchase. Card Members can also take advantage of an offer to get $20 back after spending $100 or more at participating merchants on the grounds using an eligible enrolled Card. Before they arrive at the tournament, U.S. Card Members can enroll an eligible Card in the offer through their American Express account here or on-site.

EXCLUSIVE PERKS FOR PLATINUM® CARD MEMBERS

Platinum Card Members can access a special Centurion® Suite, located on the second level of the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Learn more at Resy here*. In the suite, they will be treated to dishes curated by Cedric Vongerichten, Michael Solomonov and Ignacio Mattos, the Executive Chefs of the Centurion Lounges in LaGuardia Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, along with cocktails created by Centurion Lounge Mixologist, Jim Meehan. To bring the experience full circle for those traveling, Card Members can get a taste of the US Open at the Centurion Lounges in John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

SHOP SMALL® AT THE US OPEN

The American Express Shop, a checkout free experience located on-site in the South Plaza, is continuing its tradition of featuring products from local NYC small businesses. This year, seven small businesses will sell goods from the store.

Card Members and fans can find out more about all the great on-site perks and experiences from American Express here.

*Space is limited and reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.

