DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), today announced that Vivek Misra has been appointed to serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Misra brings extensive and diverse leadership experience with broad knowledge in compliance, operational, and enterprise risk management to Texas Capital Bank, and will be instrumental in leading the continued growth of the firm’s compliance risk management discipline. He joins the Bank having served in senior compliance, operational, and enterprise risk positions for Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Vivek to our growing team at Texas Capital Bank as he takes on the important role of Chief Compliance Officer,” said Texas Capital Bank’s Chief Risk Officer, Tim Storms. “I am confident in Vivek’s distinct knowledge and the breadth of his experience in risk management and am certain he will be an invaluable addition to the Bank as we effectively drive this crucial framework forward on our journey to become the flagship financial services firm headquartered in Texas.”

As Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Misra will be responsible for leading the Bank’s compliance risk management organization and will report directly to Mr. Storms.

“I look forward with eagerness to contributing to the execution of Texas Capital Bank’s strategy, specifically as the firm continues on the path of implementation of a best-in-class enterprise risk management framework,” said Mr. Misra.

About Vivek Misra

Mr. Misra joined Texas Capital Bank in July 2022. Previously, he held risk and compliance leadership roles at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup, in the U.S. and internationally, where he gained in-depth experience across consumer, wealth management, commercial and institutional banking businesses. Prior to his risk management roles, he served in Chief Financial Officer and Operations Head roles. He also served as Senior Director – Compliance Risk, Operational Risk, and Enterprise Risk Management for Treliant, LLC, where he was responsible for managing engagements and building a compliance risk and operational risk practice.

He brings to this role strong banking product and process knowledge as well as extensive experience in key risk management pillars, including program framework and policy design, program implementation and execution, metrics and analytics, reporting and governance, risk assessment and testing programs, issues and remediation management, process reengineering, training programs, regulatory engagement and exam management, project and change management, automation and technology, and engagement with business leadership and board risk committees.

Mr. Misra earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics and Finance from New Delhi University and is a Chartered Accountant (CA) through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da894cd0-016e-44b5-8eb1-5e41a8210964