New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchange Listing, LLC has ﬁnalized the Nasdaq Capital Markets listing for its client, Treasure Global Inc ("TGI" or the "Company") ( TGL) on August 10, 2022. Concurrent with the Nasdaq listing, the Company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds to TGI from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $8,000,000. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 11, 2022, under the ticker symbol “TGL” and the offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. EF Hutton , a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC ("EF Hutton"), acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Treasure Global Inc. ("TGI") has created an innovative online-to-offline e-commerce platform, offering consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings.

Sam Teo, CEO of Treasure Global Inc., credits Exchange Listing as "a powerful resource during this journey and their extensive network and deep capital market guidance as well as actionable knowledge was a huge asset to us. In addition, the Exchange Listing team was hyper-focused on the successful outcome of securing necessary growth capital and the Nasdaq listing".

"It has been a pleasure to work with Sam Teo and the Treasure Global Team on this important milestone. Working with a Malaysian company to provide access to a US listing has been an exciting endeavor. I am looking forward to seeing Treasure Global expand as a public company as the 'ZCITY' app continues to grow in this diverse and exciting sector," said Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listing.

Exchan g e Listing provides growth companies with cost-eﬀective and eﬃcient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing and uplisting on senior exchanges such as the Nasdaq or . Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance, and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate clients' listing and capital markets objectives.

