SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ( LFST). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired LifeStance Health in or traceable to LifeStance Health June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The LifeStance Health class action lawsuit charges LifeStance Health, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the IPO’s underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 Investors are hereby notified that they have until October 11, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The LifeStance Health class action lawsuit alleges, the IPO’s registration statement failed to disclose the following material facts: (i) that the number of virtual visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was decreasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining LifeStance Health’s out-patient/virtual revenue growth; (ii) that the percentage of in-person visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was increasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby causing LifeStance Health’s operating expenses to increase substantially; (iii) that LifeStance Health had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the IPO’s registration statement and LifeStance Health had been expending additional costs to onboard new physicians who were less productive than the outgoing physicians they were replacing; and (iv) as a result, LifeStance Health’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the IPO’s registration statement represented.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the LifeStance Health class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the LifeStance Health class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

