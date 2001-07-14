SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a new integration with Proofpoint to orchestrate unified ransomware protection. With SentinelOne Singularity XDR and Proofpoint+Targeted+Attack+Protection+%28TAP%29, enterprises enjoy the benefits of threat intelligence and multi-layered detection and response from email to endpoint, cloud, and identity management.

In 2021, 83 percent of organizations experienced+at+least+one+successful+email-based+phishing+attack, according to recent Proofpoint research. Furthermore, the threat landscape is dominated by ransomware, an increasingly prevalent risk for organizations of all sizes. Human-powered EDR and legacy antivirus struggle to quickly halt the spread of an attack and are proving to be less effective than they historically were.

“Threats come from everywhere today,” said Chuck Fontana, SVP of Business Development, SentinelOne. “Attackers continue to use phishing techniques, exploiting the weakest link in enterprise cybersecurity - humans. Proofpoint and SentinelOne are in the right alignment to solve this problem, helping cybersecurity teams save valuable time while reducing risk.”

“Regardless of the level of sophistication, modern cyberattacks, including ransomware, tend to share one common trait – they target the inbox,” said D.J. Long, Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Business Development, Proofpoint. “Proofpoint’s integration with SentinelOne will help organizations as they look to unify their cybersecurity defense, securing the inbox and preventing threats associated with their users.”

Proofpoint TAP detects, analyzes, and blocks advanced threats before they reach employee inboxes, including ransomware and other email threats delivered through malicious attachments and URLs.

SentinelOne unifies prevention, detection, and response in a single platform driven by patented machine learning and intelligent automation. With SentinelOne, organizations can detect malicious behavior across all vectors and rapidly eliminate threats with autonomous response capabilities across enterprise attack surfaces.

With this integration, Proofpoint TAP offers unique visibility into email-based threats and streams data to the SentinelOne Singularity XDR platform for defense-in-depth protection. Joint capabilities include:

Device, inbox, and data visibility

Autonomous remediation capabilities including kill, quarantine, and even reversing malicious activity

Realtime intelligence sharing for proactive defense across the enterprise

Proactive device, user, and inbox isolation

Multitenant enterprise management

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

