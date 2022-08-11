PR Newswire

Former Google FitBit and Liteboxer talent join Movano as it prepares for commercialization of the Movano Ring

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices, announces today the expansion of its go-to-market leadership team with two strategic hires: Daniel Amara is joining as Vice President of User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) and Jim Chambers as Vice President of Digital Marketing & Growth. Both Daniel and Jim have extensive experience in design and digital growth strategy, which is expected to help accelerate the commercialization of Movano's first product, the Movano Ring.

Daniel brings more than a decade of experience in UX design and launching products to the Movano team. In his most recent role as UX Lead for Google Fitbit, he successfully launched a number of award-winning products, including Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa III, and Fitbit Inspire. Prior to Fitbit, Daniel held various roles designing connected hardware-software products for brands such as Toshiba, Alpine, and Chevrolet, and also consulted for hardware-based startups with founders Ben and Hermione Way and Peter Thiel. As Movano's VP, UX and UI, Daniel will oversee the lifecycle of Movano's products and work with the Company's best-in-class design and engineering teams to identify new opportunities and product features that are important to Movano's customer base.

Jim has over a decade of experience in growth and digital marketing that will be crucial for the direct-to-consumer launch of the Movano Ring. Most recently, he was Vice President, Growth Marketing at Liteboxer, an elite connected fitness company. In this role, Jim developed and led the company's growth strategy, integrated multi-channel digital marketing campaigns to drive sales and executed successful launches of two new products: Liteboxer Virtual Reality in the US, Mexico and Canada, and Liteboxer Go in the US. Prior to joining Liteboxer, Jim was Senior Director of Global E-Commerce Sales & Marketing at Hydrow, Inc., a leading connected fitness rowing company. In this role, he set the overall growth strategy and metrics for sales and digital marketing in the US and UK, and led the team to deliver over 10 times sales growth from 2019 to 2020. As Movano's VP, Digital Marketing and Growth, Jim will develop the company's digital growth strategies through innovative ROI-based customer approaches and data-driven acquisition strategies.

"We know the key to the success of our wearable solution is largely dependent on creating a differentiated, intuitive and beautiful product, brand and consumer experience that's compelling for users over the long term. We've brought Daniel and Jim on to drive our vision and elevate the Movano Ring to the next level," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Inc. "As we progress toward launching our first commercial product, it's crucial to have industry veterans leading our go-to-market strategy, and we feel so fortunate to have Daniel and Jim on our team."

For more information on Movano, visit www.movano.com .

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano's wearables capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano's end-to-end solutions will soon enable a world where consumers, caretakers and healthcare professionals can utilize daily health data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage their health. For more information, visit www.movano.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movano-expands-go-to-market-team-with-vice-president-of-ux-and-ui-and-vice-president-of-digital-marketing-and-growth-301603794.html

SOURCE Movano