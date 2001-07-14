Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks.

Fiverr and Selina are partnering up to bring Anywhere Workers together across the globe.

In a recent Fiverr survey with Lonely Planet, it was revealed that 90% of Anywhere Workers experience loneliness while living this lifestyle. This shows that while the combined “work and travel” trend has continued to grow, there remain challenges among this growing segment of the workforce.

“While being an Anywhere Worker has numerous benefits including having autonomy and flexibility over one’s worklife, it still has its challenges such as lack of community and a sense of belonging,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “Building, growing and establishing a vibrant and engaging community is at the heart of everything we do at Fiverr. We are thrilled to be partnering with a company like Selina who has the physical space around the globe to help us address this issue head on. Together, through a variety of different engagement mechanisms, it’s our goal to bring this Anywhere Worker community together to learn, to grow and to ultimately thrive.”

Selina provides guests with beautiful places to stay, travel, and work abroad indefinitely. The company uses in-depth local knowledge to create thousands of authentic activities and experiences in over 163 destinations worldwide. The partnership with Fiverr will give the platform's community members special access to Selina around the world.

“From inception, Selina has built its mission on fostering meaningful and authentic connections, and we believe nurturing these connections helps to address the growing struggle of loneliness,” said Elad Nir, Global CMO of Selina. “Our active global coworking community has shown us that remote work does not have to be isolating, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Fiverr and welcoming their anywhere workers into our network of 100+ destinations worldwide. The Selina experience is carefully designed to bring a sense of community to today’s digital nomad, travelers, and locals alike. Together, by leveraging our platforms and bringing together our communities, we hope to show how building connection through travel creates a sense of community and fulfillment.”

The Work from Anywhere contest will run for three weeks (from August 11th through September 1st), where Fiverr freelancers across the world can submit their entries for the chance to win $2,000 in cash voucher for travel expenses from Fiverr, as well as 250,000 Selina tokens (equivalent to approximately $2,000 USD worth of overnight stays and other services at Selina locations ) to redeem in Selina accommodations, wellness activities, and hot-desk access. During their stay, the winners of the contest will also be documenting and sharing their experience as an Anywhere Worker with the world.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest lifestyle and experiential platform built to address the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel, work and play. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram,+Twitter or+Facebook. To explore Selina real estate partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

