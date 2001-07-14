XPeng Inc. (XPENG or the Company, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868) today unveils the interior and major features of the eagerly awaited G9, the company's next all-electric SUV, prior to its launch in China this September.

XPENG G9's ultra-fast charging capabilities and intelligent features eliminate range anxiety, giving drivers and passengers access to a new generation of mobility. The five-seat SUV will boast excellent performance and comfort to meet the needs of individuals and families alike.

A Cabin That Redefines Luxury

XPENG G9 incorporates the company’s distinctive Dynamic Aesthetics design language, with the front profile displaying the immediately recognizable XPENG X Robot Face that helps create an elegant finish*. (*length 4891 mm/width 1937 mm/height 1680 mm, wheelbase 2998 mm).

The interior boasts a wraparound design with high-quality finishing and premium Nappa leather to create a warm, comfortable and bespoke driving environment.

The G9's seat quilting is inspired by Canton Tower's silhouette, with the designs based on Fibonacci principles to create an impressive finish along the door panels.

The ergonomically designed front seats feature heating, ventilation, and massage functions, while the rear seats can be electrically adjusted and also offer heating and massage functions. Both front seats use independent seat memory to easily adjust to the habits of the driver and front passenger.

The World’s Fastest-Charging Mass-Produced EV

The G9 boasts XPENG’s new powertrain system using China’s first 800 V mass-production Silicon Carbide (SiC) platform, allowing it to add up to 200 km of CLTC range in as little as five minutes; G9 offers a maximum CLTC range of 702 km, leading the class of mid-size SUVs.

To take full advantage of the 800 V platform, XPENG is also rolling out its new 480 kW S4 supercharging piles to deliver a superior charging experience for customers.

Next-Generation Intelligence for an Unprecedented Driving Experience

G9 redefines how drivers interact with their vehicles by incorporating the industry's first full-scenario Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Featuring 31 Lidar sensors, dual NVIDIA DRIVE Orin-X intelligent assisted driving chips, and Gigabit Ethernet communication architecture, the G9 has powerful sensing capabilities and up to 508 TOPS of computing power.

The combination of G9's hardware and software makes driving and parking in a variety of circumstances easier than ever. The ADAS in G9 allows for a smooth transition between different driving scenarios, from passing through car parks and low-speed areas to driving on city roads and highways.

The G9 is equipped with the first mass-produced interactive 3D user interface system in the industry, providing a unique and intuitive experience. The 14.96" dual screen is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip; both primary and secondary displays can be switched and shared seamlessly. The 3D multimedia system projects the real world onto the screen, providing real-time feedback during driving, thus enhancing the immersive experience.

The G9 also features a brand-new voice assistant that responds to dialogue from all four zones of the car while boasting millisecond response and a fully-deployed local voice system that enables easy communication even when the network is unavailable.

Xopera Provides a Best-in-Class 5D Experience

To create the ultimate audio-visual experience, XPENG has introduced Xopera to G9. Xopera simulates concert hall-level sound insulation by utilizing a Dynaudio Confidence audio system containing 28 speakers that produce a total output of 2250W.

Xopera is the company's proprietary media system, engineered to create a unique and immersive in-cabin experience. With the application of Dolby Atmos audio technology, hardware and software work in tandem to provide an immersive 5D experience. Users will experience seat vibrations, changes to ambient lighting, air conditioning, and in-car fragrances in addition to class-leading sound when watching a film, listening to music, or simply relaxing.

A New Electric SUV Performance Benchmark

XPENG G9 has a peak motor power of 405 kW (front: 175 kW; rear: 230 kW) and a peak torque of 717 Nm. The chassis is tuned by specialist engineers based in Germany; G9 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around three seconds.

The SUV adopts an advanced multi-link suspension system at the front as well as double-chamber air suspension. This provides a wider range of stiffness adjustments that, in combination with XPENG's ADAS, helps the car handle complex road conditions with ease.

XPENG G9 will spearhead the company's vision for the future of mobility and will be officially launched in China this September, with deliveries starting in Q4. For more information about XPENG G9's launch in Europe, please continue to check XPENG's official media channels.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent mobility solutions. We explore the diversity of mobility including electric vehicles (EVs), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and robotics. We focus on creating a future of mobility that uses thoughtful and empathetic intelligence to improve the driving experience.

XPENG is committed to in-house R&D, with almost 40% of our employees working in R&D-related areas helping to develop our expanding product portfolio. The Company has created a full-stack Advanced Driver Assistance System (XPILOT), as well as an intelligent operating system (Xmart OS) for an enhanced in-car experience. XPENG has also developed core vehicle systems for enhanced driving capabilities, including powertrains and advanced electronic architecture.

XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with multi-regional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. In 2021, the Company established its European headquarters in Amsterdam, along with other dedicated offices in Copenhagen, Munich, Oslo, and Stockholm. XPENG's EVs are manufactured at the fully-owned plant located in Zhaoqing, China. To further expand our production capacity, two new self-owned intelligent EV manufacturing bases in Guangzhou and Wuhan are under construction now.

For more information about XPENG and our product availability in specific regions, please visit our website: www.heyxpeng.com

