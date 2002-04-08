MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today posted the results of its 2022 stress test for the severely adverse scenario conducted under the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The results are available at https://www.freddiemac.com/investors/resources.



Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon

703-903-3861

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune

571-382-4732