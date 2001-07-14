CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is proud to announce Jason Dudley has joined the Bank as the Market President in Frisco, Texas.

“Frisco is an important market for our Bank, and Jason is a perfect fit to partner with local business leaders to serve this prosperous community,” commented Randy Rapp, President of CrossFirst Bank. “As a Bank, we are focused on recruiting top talent with a passion for delivering exceptional service. Jason is an established leader whose experience in building relationships and investment in people aligns with our commitment.”

Dudley has over 15 years of banking experience focused on mid-sized businesses and private wealth for individuals. He has a track record for working closely with clients to provide unique solutions to help them maximize their financial position and reach their goals. He has been a dedicated member of multiple civic organizations, including serving on the board for the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and the Frisco Family YMCA.

“I’m thrilled to join a strong banking organization alongside a team of highly experienced Bankers,” said Dudley. “CrossFirst takes an innovative approach by investing in high-performing talent and best-in-class technology to deliver an exceptional experience for their clients. Their dedication to extraordinary service matches my approach.”

As the Frisco Bank Market President, Dudley will lead a team of experienced Bankers to support the financial needs of businesses and professionals in the community. CrossFirst Bank Frisco is a full-service bank located in Hall Park at 3000 Internet Blvd., Suite 150, Frisco, TX 75034.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

