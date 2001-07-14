Madison+Square+Garden+Entertainment+Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) announced today a partnership with chargeFUZE, naming the innovative technology company an Official Partner of the Arena at Madison Square Garden, as well as the Official On-The-Go Mobile Charging Partner of The Garden. Beginning tonight, ten autonomous chargeFUZE stations will be located throughout the Arena and available for guests to use during events, enabling them to scan a QR code and check out a portable phone charger that they can take with them on the go to charge their devices. In addition, there will be chargeFUZE stations located in the lobby of the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“Whenever someone attends an event at Madison Square Garden, or any of the venues that we own and operate, providing them with a world-class experience remains our number one priority,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. “We never stop looking for opportunities to make events more enjoyable and seamless, and our partnership with chargeFUZE will continue to help make our mission possible with easy and innovative charging access for our guests.”

"We’re extremely pleased to announce our strategic partnership with one of the true meccas of entertainment and sports, Madison Square Garden,” said Ryan Levy, Co-Founder of chargeFUZE. "At our core, we are hyper focused on elevating the guest experience at arenas, stadiums, and a variety of other venue types across the country.” Co-founder Brandon Afari went on to say that “With our innovative technology solution, we are excited to bring true mobility to MSG and its fans. ChargeFUZE locations are strategically located on each level of the Garden and at the Hulu Theater, enabling guests to easily grab a portable charger and never miss a moment of the action.”

With a presence nationwide, the chargeFUZE network allows for convenient pick up and drop off at any one of their locations. ChargeFUZE’s partnership with Madison Square Garden marks yet another location on a growing list of locations offering chargeFUZE in the New York area. From flagship sports venues and shopping malls, to bars and coffee shops, New Yorkers will have chargeFUZE at their fingertips. Find locations and more on the chargeFUZE mobile application.

As part of the partnership, chargeFUZE will also receive prominent branding exposure through in-arena LED and IPTV messaging on event nights, within the MSG Venue App and on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About chargeFUZE

ChargeFUZE is the largest and most innovative provider of high-speed on-the-go mobile charging, allowing users to charge their mobile devices while keeping their device in their possession. It is making the experience of mobile charging ubiquitous by eliminating the need to buy a battery, bring a charging cord everywhere, or wait for a charge tethered to antiquated public charging stations. ChargeFUZE’s comprehensive network of autonomous kiosks enables users to charge their phones anywhere, and never miss a moment. When they’re done, users can easily return the portable charger at any chargeFUZE kiosk nationwide in over 25 states.They are currently powering guest experiences across sports, entertainment venues, music festivals, experiential retail, hospitality venues, casinos, hospitals, restaurants, bars, and many more. More information is available at chargefuze.com, or [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005038/en/