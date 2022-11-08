Chris Davis recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Davis Advisors manages more than $60 billion across several different asset classes. Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) is the portfolio manager of Davis Financial Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $15.59Bil. The top holdings were WFC(8.20%), COF(7.33%), and BRK.A(5.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,729,208 shares of NYSE:OC for a total holding of 3,395,504. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.34.

On 08/11/2022, Owens-Corning Inc traded for a price of $91.29 per share and a market cap of $8.79Bil. The stock has returned -6.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owens-Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 46,147,871-share investment in OTCPK:DIDIY. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.19 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, DiDi Global Inc traded for a price of $3.04 per share and a market cap of $14.93Bil. The stock has returned -65.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DiDi Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.17.

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:AXP by 551,790 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.52.

On 08/11/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $162.71 per share and a market cap of $122.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 919,891 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 08/11/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $95.348 per share and a market cap of $253.45Bil. The stock has returned -50.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,404,316 shares of NYSE:TECK for a total holding of 10,909,614. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.47.

On 08/11/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $33.435 per share and a market cap of $17.64Bil. The stock has returned 47.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

