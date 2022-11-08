Sivik Global Healthcare LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(4.52%), MCK(4.17%), and HUM(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NYSE:PFE. Previously, the stock had a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.88 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $48.55 per share and a market cap of $272.55Bil. The stock has returned 8.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 70,000 shares in NYSE:CNC, giving the stock a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Centene Corp traded for a price of $94.87 per share and a market cap of $55.26Bil. The stock has returned 47.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 17,500 shares. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $256.89.

On 08/11/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $302.6 per share and a market cap of $288.09Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-book ratio of 33.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.97 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 45,000 shares in NYSE:NVO, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.51 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $109.52 per share and a market cap of $246.55Bil. The stock has returned 9.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-book ratio of 24.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.20 and a price-sales ratio of 11.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NYSE:CI, giving the stock a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.16 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $288.085 per share and a market cap of $88.15Bil. The stock has returned 38.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

