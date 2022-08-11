Dr. Peters, a prominent diabetes clinician and clinical researcher, is a leading voice in the fight to bring diabetes technology and therapeutics to under-resourced communities

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Modular Medical, Inc. (the "Company" or "Modular Medical")(NASDAQ:MODD) is pleased to announce that Dr. Anne Peters, the Director of USC Clinical Diabetes Programs, Professor at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, and a former member of multiple technology guideline committees has joined the Company's multi-disciplinary Advisory Board. Dr. Peters will work with the Company's leadership team to identify and explore ways that the Company and its development-stage products could be used to improve clinical outcomes by opening access to diabetes technology for the nation's under-resourced populations.

"We are very happy to welcome Dr. Peters to our Advisory Board," said Jeb Besser, Modular Medical's CEO. "We have tremendous respect for her passionate commitment to improve both the quality of diabetes care and access to diabetes technology across the socioeconomic spectrum. Dr. Peters joins us at a critical time for the Company, as we complete our FDA 510k submission package and expand our engagement with key stakeholders on the path to bring the benefits of our advanced insulin delivery to previously underserved markets," added Mr. Besser.

Dr. Peters' research has focused on testing new approaches for diagnosing and treating diabetes and developing systems of care to improve outcomes in diabetic populations. She has published over 200 articles, reviews, and abstracts, as well as four books on diabetes. In addition, she has been an investigator on over 40 research studies and has spoken at over 500 programs throughout the world.

Dr. Peters currently serves as the CMO of Blue Circle Health, a philanthropically supported nonprofit designed to provide free diabetes services to under-resourced people with T1D. She has served on many committees for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and other organizations and has received numerous awards, including the ADA Outstanding Physician Clinician Award, the Bernardo Alberto Houssay Award from the National Minority Quality Forum, and the Endocrine Society Laureate Award for Public Service.

"I am truly excited to join Modular Medical's Advisory Board, as the Company is focusing its efforts in an area of tremendous need," said Dr. Peters. "Far too many people who would benefit from the use of technology in treating diabetes are forced to go without, compromising their glycemic control and leading to, or exacerbating, avoidable complications and comorbidities. Modular Medical's approach to insulin pumping technology holds the potential help to change this paradigm," Dr. Peters added.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump.

More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

