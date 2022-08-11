Scott Chambers named VP Sales and Marketing and Murray Skelton named VP Business Development

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ( TSXV:FLY, Financial)( OTCQX:FLYLF, Financial) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced two additions to its leadership team effective September 1, 2022. Both additions bring significant experience and expertise to its commercial organization and improve the Company's go-to-market position.

Scott Chambers has been named Vice President Sales and Marketing. Scott brings over a quarter of a century of aviation sales and market experience, most recently as Director of Sales, Americas at Teledyne Controls.

Scott Chambers, VP Sales and Marketing

Murray Skelton has been named Vice President Business Development. Murray adds 23 years of aviation product development, marketing and direct sales experience. He formerly served as Senior Director of Business Development and headed the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) sales effort for the last two years at Teledyne Controls. He brings a wealth of customer and market knowledge to FLYHT through more than two decades of aviation experience in product development, direct marketing and a proven sales record.

Murray Skelton, VP Business Development

Bill Tempany, Chief Executive Officer of FLYHT, stated, "Attracting the caliber of individuals such as Scott and Murray to our organization is important, occurring at a critical time as the aviation industry continues to recover and as FLYHT asserts its growing prominent position. As we execute on our U.S. and European sales growth strategy, we are building a team of highly experienced industry executives and these two new team members are an invaluable addition."

Mr. Chambers commented, "FLYHT has tremendous potential, between its technology, products and people, and I look forward to collaborating with the entire team to convert that potential into a reality."

Mr. Skelton added, "The team at FLYHT are innovative, motivated and with new products launching in the market very soon, I am excited about the prospects. It is also going to be great working with former colleagues again."

Derek Taylor will transition from VP Sales and Marketing to VP Strategic Opportunities. This change for Mr. Taylor will allow him to focus more directly on the types of opportunities that he has so successfully closed for FLYHT in the past. "As FLYHT expands our Sales team, working closely with Scott and Murray represents an opportunity for FLYHT to engage the industry in a powerful way. I am excited to welcome them to our team and to begin working together."

In keeping with previous practice, FLYHT has granted incentive options for an aggregate of 40,000 common shares, subject to regulatory approval under the stock option plan approved at the Annual and Special Meeting held on May 4, 2022. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.82 per share. These options will vest 1/3 on each of August 10, 2023, 2024 and 2025, and will expire on August 10, 2026. A maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding shares are reserved under the Company's stock option plan. The options, and any common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options, are subject to a four-month resale restriction.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com .

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403.291.7437

[email protected]

[email protected] FNK IR LLC

Matt Chesler, CFA

Investor Relations

646.809.2183

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated/projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

