Canopy CBD Farms, MA-licensed North American Processor/Manufacturer/Distributor of CBD Products Derived from Hemp, Received State Approval Covering PBI's Manufacture of CBD Nanoemulsions for Sale to MA and Nationwide Formulators and Manufacturers of Hemp-Derived CBD Products

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agrochemical, and food & beverage industries, today announced approval for its South Easton MA facility to manufacture custom, compliant, hemp-derived CBD nanoemulsions under the processing/manufacturing license of its commercial partner, Canopy CBD Farms, Fitchburg, MA.

Canopy CBD Farms ("CCF") is a Massachusetts licensed hemp processing and manufacturing company. Foreseeing the future of government regulations, CCF has strategically aligned itself with established FDA registered laboratories and manufacturers to bring the highest of standards and quality of hemp-derived CBD products. Canopy CBD Farms serves pharmaceutical and medical research companies, wishing to establish white label/co-branded manufacturing partnerships with cGMP, GLP manufacturers. CCF's partnerships will increase wholesale and retail distribution channels, with a ready-to-label line of high quality, salable hemp-derived CBD products, for a variety of uses and industries.

Mr. John Westlake, Founder and President of CCF, commented, "I am delighted to partner with PBI by extending my CBD processing and manufacturing license to PBI's South Easton location. I firmly believe I can leverage my many years in the cannabis market and hundreds of industry connections to help PBI get quickly and efficiently to market with their unique, highly stable, and water-soluble hemp-derived CBD nanoemulsions, processed using their world-class UST platform."

Using the Company's patented Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform, PBI will manufacture and sell - through a tolling processing center located in their South Easton MA facility - a new generation of effectively water-soluble hemp-derived CBD nanoemulsions, in bulk format. Expected to be purchased primarily by formulators and manufacturers, both in MA and throughout the U.S., PBI's nano-CBD is expected to introduce revolutionary precise and efficient dosing of hemp-derived, nanoemulsified CBD in a wide variety of shelf-stable, clean-label (containing no chemical preservatives) products, encompassing the nutraceuticals, personal care products, cosmetics, and food/beverage markets, to name a few.

Mr. Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of Business Development at PBI, stated: "We are thrilled that our facility has been inspected and approved by the Mass. Dept. of Agricultural Resources ("MDAR"). We can now begin a new phase for our business, to produce and deliver the finest available water-soluble hemp-derived CBD nanoemulsions for use in thousands of products, in MA and throughout the U.S. We believe our nano-CBD will deliver unprecedented up-take, quality, potency, and reliable dosage control and delivery. CCF's MDAR license - required to process hemp-derived CBD in MA - enables PBI to begin to fulfill the customer demand and signed production contracts that we previously announced, and the many new ones to come, for the highest quality CBD nanoemulsions in a global market estimated to reach $16.6 billion by 2027."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI summarized: "We believe our UST technology platform, coupled with CCF's license to process/manufacture in MA and John's impressive experience and remarkable contacts in the cannabis field, will greatly support the launch of our tolling service model, driven by the delivery of high value, UST-processed CBD nanoemulsion products that provide an improved experience derived from enhanced quality and bioavailability."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

