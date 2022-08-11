Reconnect believes SOBRcheck will increase efficiency and accountability in front-line monitoring

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol safety solutions, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with value-add reseller Reconnect. This is SOBRsafe's second national distributor agreement and signals its entry into the justice market. Reconnect is a Public Benefit Corporation, committed to improving outcomes for participants in the justice space. Reconnect leverages technology to reduce incarceration, recidivism and costs. Reconnect has over 13 years of experience serving pretrial, probation, specialty courts and treatment programs, serving thousands of participants and myriad agencies.

Reconnect intends to deploy the Company's SOBRcheck™ system as a critical prescreening tool. SOBRcheck electronically verifies identity via a privacy-compliant biometric reader and hygienically detects the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required.

"We feel that there is significant opportunity to replace outdated prescreening technology across a variety of justice system programs," said Reconnect Chief Executive Officer Pete Andrews. "We believe that SOBRcheck is a potential game-changer for our clients - instantaneous results, collected cleanly and reported digitally. We expect their technology to deliver substantial efficiencies, while enhancing participant accountability."

"We are thrilled to align ourselves with an industry thought leader like Reconnect. CEO Pete Andrews and team are committed to providing innovative technology solutions to real issues, and to impacting programs and participants' lives for the better," said SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "We believe that SOBRsafe and Reconnect can advance alcohol screening practices in the justice space and improve outcomes for our communities."

Reconnect has a proven client support platform and will provide full account management on behalf of SOBRsafe.

About Reconnect

Formerly Call2Test, Reconnect has grown in recent years beyond just drug randomization to a fuller digital toolkit for community supervision, helping thousands of individuals across the country. Reconnect supports pretrial, probation, specialty courts, juvenile and parole reentry programs towards increased accountability, efficiency, relationship building and organization. Specifically, Reconnect offers HIPAA-compliant digital communication, digital attendance and curfew checks. Hardware free location monitoring, automated drug test randomization and communication, and digital requirement tracking for both clients and supervisors are among some other features. To learn more, visit www.reconnect.io.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces and alcohol rehabilitation; other intended applications include probation management and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

