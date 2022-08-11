WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it has secured its first customer to engineer a comprehensive PFAS mitigation plan for an industrial site, and has signed an agreement with a new channel partner to sell the company's PFAS treatment equipment and engineering services.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made persistent, bioaccumulative chemicals linked to widespread negative health effects including cancer, birth defects, and more. They are known to contaminate surface and groundwater in all 50 states, affecting multiple industries. Through its environmental engineering subsidiary BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies, BioLargo offers PFAS mitigation services including field testing, engineering design, system installation, operation, and maintenance, as well as water treatment systems including the company's own proprietary PFAS treatment technology the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC).

The customer contract is for the first phase of what is expected to be a multi-phase comprehensive PFAS remediation project. The contract was secured in collaboration with a new channel partner, which has been appointed to promote, market, and distribute BioLargo's water treatment equipment and PFAS-related engineering and project integration services.

BioLargo's President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert said, "Securing our first customer is obviously a very important step for BioLargo as a comprehensive solutions-provider in the PFAS remediation market. We will look forward to sharing more information about this project as well as our other activities with channel partners in the PFAS mitigation space."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies in the cleantech space, including for PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. We have developed a number of key channel partnerships to support the reach of our products and services and maximize their commercial potential. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 90 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

