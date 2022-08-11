GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / World Finance was named a 2022 Top Workplaces Financial Services winner for the second year in a row. The independent award, presented by Energage, is based on employee feedback gathered from more than 1,100 large multi-state organizations.

World Finance is a people-focused finance company providing loan and tax services. This year, World celebrates its 60th anniversary since its doors first opened in South Carolina in 1962. In the decades since, World has expanded its services to more than 1,100 community-based branches across 16 states, helping millions of customers reach their financial goals. This level of care extends to its team members. The company offers comprehensive benefits, competitive pay, and incredible opportunities for growth within the company. World lives its mission and values, especially when it comes to its team members.

"At World Finance, we aim to set ourselves apart by being the financial partner with heart. Receiving recognitions like this is such an honor and recognizes the efforts of our team members who are truly our greatest asset," says Chad Prashad, CEO of World Acceptance, parent company of World Finance. "We strive to create a fun and dynamic work environment where team members can grow their careers. Each day they help our customers realize their financial potential and treat each person with the care, respect and understanding they deserve."

The company has also been named a Top Workplaces USA winner in 2021 and 2022 and has received numerous regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country.

For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their "financial good." World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

