Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) is on cloud nine after its latest earnings report, capping off an excellent quarter for the tech giant.

While the market has been experiencing supply chain disruptions and other headwinds, the Seattle-based company managed to buck the trend with a strong financial report that easily surpassed expectations.

In addition, the multinational e-commerce company has inked two important deals recently.

In a move that could enable it to take on larger health care roles, Amazon signed a $3.9 billion deal to purchase One Medical ( ONEM, Financial) last month. The acquisition is seen as part of the company's efforts to diversify its business portfolio and kick off new ventures in the health care sector, which could potentially generate significant earnings over time, given the growth prospects for the industry.

Last week, Amazon also agreed to purchase Roomba maker iRobot Corp. ( IRBT, Financial) for $1.7 billion, expanding its presence in the consumer robotics space. The autonomous vacuum cleaners will be added into the retail giant’s portfolio of other smart home devices, which include Ring doorbells and voice-activated appliances. Last year, the company announced its Astro home monitoring robot, an Alexa-enabled device that is mobile.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services continues to make money, so investors consider it to be a valuable asset. It remains an important revenue generator and has sealed several important deals in the last quarter. This business, which provides cloud computing services, continues to grow exponentially.

Digging into the numbers

Amazon's second-quarter earnings show the tech industry is stable. Alongside Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Amazon is providing investors with solid reasons to remain bullish.

Total company revenue for the quarter increased 7% to $121.2 billion, a healthy result considering the worldwide increase in costs and lower spending due to rampant inflation.

It is also impressive, considering the tough year-over-year comps the tech giant is facing. Amazon's revenue rose by 40% in the first quarter of 2020, and its shares reached an all-time high. This surge in growth was driven by a spike in demand for the company's services and continuous investment in segments like Prime Video and AWS. Consequently, Amazon's strong performance during the pandemic is a testament to its resilience and adaptability.

While most retailers saw growth accelerate during this period, trends are normalizing. Hence, Amazon's performance has become impressive. In addition, the AWS segment continues to outperform expectations. With a 33% market share, it stands head and shoulders above the rest in the sector. For the second quarter, the segment reported quarterly revenue increased 33% to $19.8 billion and operating income 36% to $5.7 billion.

Amazon's health care ambitions

Amazon added primary care services to its health care division by launching Amazon Care, which can provide virtual and in-home care to employees and other companies working toward a healthy work-life balance.

In addition to expanding Amazon's reach in the health care space, the deal to purchase One Medical is meant to help improve the consumer experience, which Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said is in need of "reinvention."

The acquisition is a game changer for the health care industry. According to analysts, the deal demonstrates Amazon's full commitment to the sector. With the resources and skills that the company has, it has the potential to unlock significant synergies from the purchase and shake up the existing order in the American health care space, which is often subject to criticism for being inefficient.

Roomba acquisition is all about data

Investors should consider the purchase of iRobot in the scope of Amazon's goal to be the number one place for smart home devices. It is not new in this business area. The tech giant has had success with the Echo Dot and purchased Ring in 2018 to help further improve its video doorbell business.

By purchasing the maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaners, Amazon is adding a new dimension to its smart home offerings. In return, iRobot will help Amazon gather massive amounts of data.

IRobot has introduced a line of products fitted with a technology it calls Smart Maps, which allows the device to remember the layout of homes to better tailor its cleaning capabilities. Marketers interpret the data shown on these maps. This makes sense for companies like Amazon, which greatly emphasize using data to sell products. Hence, the iRobot purchase makes sense on multiple levels.

Rivian stake is causing headaches

Recent initiatives show the company is maneuvering to ensure it stays relevant in the current climate. However, there are always shortcomings with any business, and Amazon is no different. While it does not have many flaws, one particular factor has been hurting the company for several quarters now.

Amazon's roughly 18% equity stake in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc. ( RIVN, Financial) is causing major headaches. The company's operating income fell by over half in the latest quarter, from $7.7 billion to just over $3 billion, due mainly to supply chain constraints and microchip shortages. With production budgets cut in half to 25,000 vehicles, Rivian is clearly in trouble.

Consequently, the investment is hurting Amazon due to the size of the tech giant's stake in Rivian, its presence on the company's board and the commitment to purchase 100,000 of its electric delivery vans. As a result, the company has suffered tremendous damage to the bottom line in the last few quarters.

Takeaway

Amazon is looking good from an investment standpoint after bumper earnings. The results were well ahead of analysts' expectations, helping Amazon become one of the few companies to emerge from the overall pessimism surrounding Big Tech. Overall, Amazon had a strong quarter and is positioned for continued success in the years ahead.

In addition, Amazon is signing major deals when most companies in the tech space want to streamline operations and spend less. The company has more than $60 billion in cash and marketable securities, so it can afford to do this. However, these deals make strategic sense as well.

All in all, Amazon remains one of the best-positioned companies in the growing e-commerce space and looks poised to continue delivering strong results for investors.