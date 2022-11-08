FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Flossbach von Storch AG is an independent wealth management firm operating in Europe. The company is based out of Cologne, Germany and is headed by directors Dirk von Velsen, Bert Flossbach, and Kurt von Storch, the of which the two latter of the three were the original founders of the company. Flossbach von Storch AG was established in 1998 and has been providing private and institutional wealth management services since its inception. The company is employee owned and, as such, bases all of its investment decisions on its own internal fundamental philosophy. The company focuses on “the connections between economic, political and demographic parameters” and “independence in both thought and action crucial for sound analysis of opportunities and risks.” Flossbach von Storch conducts its research internally and has developed its own country rating tools that allows the firm to apply a stringent testing process to selected investment opportunities. The company has now grown to 15 public funds since the launch of its first fund in 1999 and provides over 25 special funds. Flossbach von Storch has won a variety of awards throughout the years including Lipped Fund Awards for its Multiple Opportunities Fund in 2012, 2013, and 2014, Feri Fund Rating best rating for mixed funds, the Fund Boutique of 2014 for its wide range of funds, and the Sauren Award in 2012 for its fund management. The company has grown to 120 employees and handles investment volumes of over 20 billion euros for its clients. Flossbach von Storch invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples, health care, industrials, and finance sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Its lineup of funds currently includes its Multiple Opportunities, Various Multi-Asset funds, and Global Emerging Markets Equity, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $29.68Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(7.15%), BRK.B(5.45%), and MSFT(4.53%).

During the quarter, FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG bought 4,004,148 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 12,132,808. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $141.65 per share and a market cap of $1,443.88Bil. The stock has returned -13.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 127.00, a price-book ratio of 10.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 2,576,209 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/11/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $168.43 per share and a market cap of $443.23Bil. The stock has returned -0.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-book ratio of 5.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG reduced their investment in NAS:WIX by 4,149,512 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.72.

On 08/11/2022, Wix.com Ltd traded for a price of $76.94 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned -64.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wix.com Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -65.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG bought 4,819,083 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 9,189,255. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.21.

On 08/11/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $71.5196 per share and a market cap of $136.23Bil. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10 and a price-sales ratio of 7.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG bought 2,715,068 shares of NYSE:ICE for a total holding of 6,362,456. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 08/11/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $106.58 per share and a market cap of $59.53Bil. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

