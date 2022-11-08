AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 247 KENDALLVILLE, IN 46755

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $198.00Mil. The top holdings were VGT(8.20%), BRK.B(7.31%), and VCSH(5.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 12,409 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 40,547. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 08/11/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.185 per share and a market cap of $101.80Bil. The stock has returned 1.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 3,495 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $388.18 per share and a market cap of $280.04Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

The guru established a new position worth 5,599 shares in NYSE:SYK, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.4 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $220.5 per share and a market cap of $83.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-book ratio of 5.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 16,738 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 08/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $67.9 per share and a market cap of $15.73Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a price-book ratio of 7.01.

During the quarter, AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 12,935 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 153,600. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 08/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.91 per share and a market cap of $43.90Bil. The stock has returned -5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

