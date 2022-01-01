WiSA%26reg%3B+LLC, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Hisense’s 2022 U7H and U8H Series TVs have earned WiSA SoundSend Certification. In 2021, the WiSA SoundSend Certification program was launched to ensure effortless and simple connection and interoperability between smart TVs and the WiSA+SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. The Hisense U7H and U8H received the certified status after they successfully tested to work impeccably with WiSA’s SoundSend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005659/en/

Hisense’s 2022 U7H and U8H Series TVs have earned WiSA SoundSend Certification. In 2021, the WiSA SoundSend Certification program was launched to ensure effortless and simple connection and interoperability between smart TVs and the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited Hisense’s U7H and U8H are now WiSA SoundSend Certified. As a long-time WiSA partner, we take pride in ensuring that our 2022 lineup has more of the premium audio features consumers are looking for - including an interoperable design and effortless pairing with this award-winning wireless audio transmitter,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “Connecting a WiSA SoundSend to the U7H and U8H allows multi-channel audio content to be transmitted, completing an exceptional home cinema experience with robust audio.”

Connecting a WiSA SoundSend to smart TVs like the Hisense U7H and U8H creates a full-fledged home cinema audio system consisting of speakers that use WiSA+HT+technology and have been certified for interoperability by the WiSA Association. The WiSA SoundSend can readily and simply connect to any modern TV via HDMI ARC/eARC and uses WiSA HT wireless audio technology to allow immersive home cinema audio systems to be set up and connected quickly and easily.

“With the Hisense U7H and U8H Series TVs built to have interoperability with the WiSA SoundSend universal wireless audio transmitter, users will be able to experience quality cinema sound in minutes,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “It’s our mission as an Association to work with leading brands like Hisense so that their customers can have immersive sound and entertainment at their fingertips at all times.”

The WiSA SoundSend, which is the Association’s first branded product, has been recognized and awarded most recently by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) as a 2022+Mark+of+Excellence+award+winner and identified as the Audio Component Product of the Year by the Smart Home Division. Additional award recognitions and wins for the WiSA SoundSend have been from Twice, Dealerscope and The Stevie® Awards. Through the WiSA SoundSend Certified Program, WiSA will continue to support the consumer electronics industry’s TV manufacturers, like Hisense, with WiSA HT technology.

To learn more about WiSA and explore its product offerings, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

###

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, LTD.

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation offers a range of technology products including televisions, laser TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers – with a mission of delivering feature-packed products at a fraction of the cost. In 2021, the company was the fastest-growing among the top five TV brands in North America and continues to grow year after year domestically and globally. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world. To learn more contact+Max+Borges+Agency for Hisense at [email protected].

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2022 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005659/en/